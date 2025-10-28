Week 10 for the college football season starts with two games on the schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 28. The Kennesaw State Owls (5-2) host the UTEP Miners (2-5) at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 10 college football odds, the Owls are favored by 10 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. SportsLine's model is backing Kennesaw State to cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

The model is also backing James Madison (-7.5) to cover the spread on the road against Texas State, while the over (56.6) cashes in 67% of simulations. Before locking in your Week 10 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 10 college football best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28 (odds subject to change):

UTEP vs. Kennesaw State (-10) (-114)

James Madison (-7.5) vs. Texas State (-110)

James Madison vs. Texas State: Over 56.5 total points (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 10 college football parlay would result in a payout of +565 (risk $100 to win $565). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

UTEP vs. Kennesaw State (-10)

Kennesaw State has won five straight games heading into this contest. The Owls are 4-0 ATS after a win and 3-0 ATS in conference games. They were also 3-1 ATS as the home team. However, UTEP is 1-3 ATS as an underdog and 1-2 ATS in conference matchups. SportsLine's model has the Owls covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Bet Kennesaw State at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get three free months of NBA League Pass and $300 in bonus bets:

James Madison (-7.5) vs. Texas State

The Dukes have won five consecutive matchups this season. James Madison is currently 2-1 ATS as the road team and 4-2 ATS as the favorite. As for the Bobcats, they are 2-5 ATS during the regular season and 0-3 ATS following a loss. In the lone contest between these teams, JMU defeated the Bobcats 40-13. SportsLine's model is backing the Dukes to cover the spread in 51% of simulations, targeting James Madison as one of its top Week 10 college football picks. Bet it at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

James Madison vs. Texas State: Over 56.5 total points

Both teams have been effective on offense. Texas State ranks first in the Sun Belt in total offense (487.9) and points per game (36.1). Meanwhile, James Madison is fourth in the conference points per game (32.3) and third in yards per game (432.3). The over has cleared in two straight games for Texas State, with the over cashing in the last contest for the Dukes. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 67 total points, helping the over hit in 67% of simulations. Bet it at Caesars here:

Want more Week 10 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 10 college football best bets for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 10 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.