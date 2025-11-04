MACtion has been a fixture in college football since 1999, and there are two Mid-American Conference matchups to kick off the Week 11 college football schedule on Tuesday. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET, as Akron hosts UMass in one matchup, while Ohio hosts Miami (OH) for an in-state rivalry in the other. According to the latest Week 11 college football odds, Akron is favored by 9.5 points at home, while Ohio is favored by 2.5 at home.

Our computer model's top picks two for Tuesday are Under 49.5 points in Ohio vs. Miami (OH) and UMass money line (+301) in Akron vs. UMass. One of our college football experts has also revealed a spread pick for Bobcats vs. Redhawks. Before locking in your Week 11 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of college football experts.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 11 college football best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4 (odds subject to change):

Miami (OH) +2.5 vs. Ohio (-105)

Under 49.5 points in Ohio vs. Miami of Ohio (-110)

UMass money line vs. Akron (+295)

Miami (OH) +2.5 vs. Ohio (-102)

"Another year, another season of Chuck Martin having the RedHawks playing their best football when MACtion rolls around," CBS Sports college football expert Chip Patterson said. "Martin is 51-20 in conference play since 2016, including an 18-2 run since the start of 2023. And sure enough, Miami Ohio is 6-2 against the spread on the season and 4-0 conference the spread against MAC opponents."

Under 49.5 points in Ohio vs. Miami (OH) (-105)

This is a gigantic matchup in the MAC with Miami (OH) sitting atop the standings at 4-0 in the conference while Ohio is one of three one-loss teams in the league. Ohio won 38-3 on the road last year, and this game has failed to reach 50 points in two of the last three seasons. The model says the Under hits in 69% of simulations and rates it as one of its A-rated picks for Week 11.

UMass money line vs. Akron (+295)

UMass hasn't managed more than four wins in a season since joining the FBS in 2012, and Akron hasn't won more than four games in a season since 2017, so these are two of the saddest programs in college football. The Minutemen are winless this season but did win their last matchup with the Zips in 2019, and a national television audience might be enough to inspire the program. The model predicts that UMass wins in 35% of simulations, which greatly outpaces the implied win probability of 25.3%.

