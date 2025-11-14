A matchup boasting a College Football Playoff atmosphere will take place on Saturday when the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will enter this SEC showdown full of confidence. Texas is 13-2 in its last 15 games on the road, while Georgia is 19-1 in its past 20 games at home. According to the latest Week 12 college football odds, the Bulldogs are favored by six points at home, while the over/under for Texas vs. Georgia is 48.5 points. However, SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Texas, which has won 10 straight games played in November, to cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

The model is also backing Iowa (+6.5) to cover the spread on the road against USC, while the Over (52.5) hits 58% of the time in TCU vs. BYU. Before locking in your Week 12 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 12 college football best bets for Saturday, Nov. 15 (odds subject to change):

Texas (+6.5) vs. Georgia

Iowa (+6.5) vs. USC

TCU vs. BYU: Over 51 points

Texas +6.5 vs. Georgia

The Longhorns are fighting for their College Football Playoff lives on Saturday night, so they'll be playing with a real sense of urgency. Texas is 7-1 in its last eight games, and quarterback Arch Manning has been playing some of his best football down the stretch. Manning has thrown for over 325 yards and three touchdowns in each of his last two outings, and SportsLine's model is expecting he'll do enough to keep it close against Georgia. The Longhorns are projected to cover the spread in 60% of simulations on Saturday.

Iowa +6.5 vs. USC

The Hawkeyes are coming off a heartbreaking 18-16 defeat at home against Oregon. However, Iowa is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games, and the Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their past six meetings against a Big Ten opponent. Iowa also ranks fourth in college football in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 13 points per game. SportsLine's model is projecting Iowa's defense to disrupt USC's explosive offense, as the Hawkeyes cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Over 51 points in TCU vs. BYU

Both of these teams average over 30 points per game, and SportsLine's model is projecting we'll see a high-scoring affair on Saturday night. The Horned Frogs are scoring 32.7 points per game on average, while the Cougars average 33 points per contest. In addition, the Over has hit in 11 of BYU's last 15 games when playing as the favorite. On Saturday, the Cougars are favored by 4.5 points. The model is projecting these teams will combine for 58 points, helping the Over hit in 58% of simulations.

