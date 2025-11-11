The Week 12 college football schedule begins with Tuesday night MACtion. Akron will host Kent State at 7:30 p.m. ET, and then Western Michigan hosts Ohio for an 8 p.m. ET start. According to the latest Week 12 college football odds, Akron is favored by 5.5 points at home, while the over/under is 46.5. Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 at home, while the over/under for that contest is also 46.5.

Our computer model's top picks for Tuesday are Under 46.5 points and Zips -5.5 in Akron vs. Kent State, and Ohio money line (-108) in Western Michigan vs. Ohio. Before locking in your Week 12 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of college football experts.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 12 college football best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11 (odds subject to change):

Akron -5.5 vs. Kent State (-112)

Under 46.5 points in Akron vs. Kent State (-110)

Ohio money line vs. Western Michigan (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 12 college football parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

Akron -5.5 vs. Kent State (-112)

The Zips have already matched their win total from last season after a dominant 44-10 win over UMass brought their record to 4-6. Now Joe Moorhead has a chance to take the program to a bowl game for the first time since 2017 with wins over Kent State and Bowling Green in the next two weeks. Joe Gant ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Minutemen and he now leads the conference in rushing yards (850). He'll be a tough matchup for a Kent State run defense allowing 189.3 rushing yards per game this season. Akron covers in 55% of the model's simulations.

Bet on college football at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get three free months of NBA League Pass and $300 in bonus bets:

Under 46.5 points in Akron vs. Kent State (-110)

While Akron has made clear improvements as a program under Moorhead, don't let last week's outcome fool you. UMass is arguably the worst team in college football and Akron hadn't previously scored more than 28 points against an FBS opponent while being held to 7 or fewer on four occasions. Kent State has also only scored more than 28 points in a game this season against UMass and was held to 13 points in a loss to Ball State last week. It was the fifth time the Golden Flashes have scored 14 or fewer. The model predicts that Under 47.5 hits in 59% of simulations. Bet on college football at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Ohio money line vs. Western Michigan (-115)

There are four teams in the MAC standings with a 4-1 record in conference play and two of them will be going head-to-head here in Kalamazoo. These two programs didn't meet last year, but the Bobcats did manage victories in 2022 and 2023 and are the defending conference champions. They're riding high coming off a crucial win over Miami (OH) last week to vault back to the top of the league and the model has Ohio winning in 72% of simulations. Bet on college football at Caesars here and get double your winnings on 20 bets after your first $1 wager as a new user:

Want more Week 12 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 12 college football best bets for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 12 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.