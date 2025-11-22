The Week 13 college football schedule is here, and Saturday's games are set to draw a lot of betting interest, including a historic SEC rivalry featuring the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gators have won 10 consecutive home games against the Vols, and 17 of the last 20 meetings overall. However, according to the latest Week 13 college football odds, the Volunteers are favored by four points on the road, while the over/under for Tennessee vs. Florida is 57.5 points. SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Tennessee, which is 13-5 in its last 18 games overall, to cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

The model is also backing Duke (-6.5) to cover the spread on the road against North Carolina, while the Over (59.5) hits 59% of the time in USC vs. Oregon. Before locking in your Week 13 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

New users can also target the BetMGM bonus code, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Week 13 college football best bets for Saturday, Nov. 22 (odds subject to change):

Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Florida

Duke (-6.5) vs. North Carolina

USC vs. Oregon: Over 59.5 points

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 13 college football parlay would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

Tennessee -3.5 vs. Florida

The Gators limp into Saturday's showdown having lost four of their last five games. Florida's offense has been sputtering in recent weeks, scoring 24 or fewer points in each of its past five contests. Meanwhile, Tennessee ranks second in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 43.4 points per game. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has thrown for 390 or more yards in two of his last three contests, and SportsLine's model is expecting he'll lead the Volunteers to victory against Florida. The Vols are projected to cover the spread in 59% of simulations on Saturday.

Duke -6.5 vs. UNC

Duke is just 1-5 in its last six meetings against North Carolina, but the Blue Devils have been scoring in bunches on the road. Duke is scoring 40.8 points per game on average over their last four games on the road. Meanwhile, North Carolina is 2-11 against the spread in its last 13 games at home. SportsLine's model is projecting Duke's offense to finish with 32 points on Saturday, helping the Blue Devils cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

Over 59.5 points in USC vs. Oregon

Both of these teams boast explosive offenses. The Ducks are scoring 39 points per game on average, while the Trojans are scoring 38.2 points per contest. Oregon features a rushing attack that is averaging 233.6 yards per game on the ground, and USC ranks inside the top 10 in passing offense, with 298.1 yards per game. In addition, the total has gone Over in six of the last nine meetings between these two foes. The model is projecting these teams will combine for 66 points, helping the Over hit in 59% of simulations.

Want more Week 13 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 13 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 13 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.