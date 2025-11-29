The final week of the college football regular season has arrived, and several of Saturday's games will have playoff implications, including a heated SEC rivalry featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against Auburn, but the Tigers are 5-1 against the spread in their previous six home games against Alabama. According to the latest Week 14 college football odds, the Crimson Tide are favored by 5.5 points on the road, while the over/under for Alabama vs. Auburn is 48.5. SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Alabama, which is 5-0 in its last five games against Auburn, to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

The model is also backing Miami (-7) to cover the spread on the road against Pitt, while the Over (49) hits 61% of the time in North Carolina vs. NC State. Before locking in your Week 14 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 14 college football best bets for Saturday, Nov. 29 (odds subject to change):

Alabama (-5.5) vs. Auburn

Miami (-7) vs. Pitt

UNC vs. NC State: Over 49 points

Alabama -5.5 vs. Auburn

The Crimson Tide have won five straight against Auburn, and are 11-4 in their last 15 games on the road. Auburn, meanwhile, is just 2-6 in its past eight games and 1-7 in its previous eight matchups against an SEC opponent. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who's thrown for 2,934 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, has yet to throw an interception on the road, and SportsLine's model is expecting he'll lead the Crimson Tide to victory against Auburn. Alabama is projected to cover the spread in 56% of simulations on Saturday.

Miami -7 vs. Pitt

The Miami Hurricanes need a convincing victory on Saturday to bolster their chance of making the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes are coming off a dominant 34-17 victory on the road at Virginia Tech last week behind a strong showing from quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Miami has won 14 of its past 17 meetings against Pitt, a trend SportsLine's model is expecting to continue on Saturday. According to the model's projections, Miami secures a 35-26 victory, helping the Hurricanes cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Over 49 points in UNC vs. NC State

The Tar Heels have disappointed in Bill Belichick's first season at the helm, entering Saturday's in-state rivalry with just four wins. However, the total has gone over in each of the past five meetings between these rivals. The total has also gone over in 13 of NC State's previous 18 games in ACC play. The Wolfpack have scored 48 or more points in two of their last three games at home, and SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 61 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 61% of simulations.

