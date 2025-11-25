For the majority of college football teams, the regular season wraps up with Week 14 and four teams from the Mid-American Conference will finish up their year with Tuesday night MAC-tion. UMass vs. Bowling Green will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, and then Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 14 college football odds, Bowling Green is favored by 14.5 on the road, while the over/under is 45.5. Western Michigan is favored by 6.5 on the road, with the over/under at 46.5 in the late game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is laying the points with Bowling Green in the first game of the MAC doubleheader and then is backing Eastern Michigan outright (+211). It's also recommending Over 45.5 points in Bowling Green vs. UMass. Before locking in your Week 14 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of college football experts.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 14 college football best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 25 (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 14 college football parlay would result in a payout of +954 (risk $100 to win $954).

UMass is winless on the season and has been outscored by 27.2 points per game. The Minutemen were outscored by 18 or more in every game but one, a 28-21 loss to Buffalo at home on Oct. 18. Meanwhile, Bowling Green is on a five-game losing streak, but three of those losses were by a single possession, and Eddie George's squad will be looking for an emphatic win to end his first season at the helm. Bowling Green covers in 55% of the model's simulations.

Over 45.5 points in UMass vs. Bowling Green (-110)

Neither of these offenses have experienced much success on the season, but the defenses combine to give up 63.2 points per game. UMass has given up at least 38 points in eight of 11 this year, and the offense hasn't been shut out in any game. Meanwhile, the Bowling Green offense scored 17 or more in every road game this season despite tough matchups against Cincinnati, Louisville and Ohio. The model predicts that the over hits in 66% of simulations.

Eastern Michigan money line vs. Western Michigan (+210)

Throw out the records in an in-state rivalry game to end the season. Western Michigan leads the MAC standings at 6-1 on the year, and Eastern Michigan is 4-7 with a 3-4 mark in the league, but will be plenty motivated to spoil the season of their bitter rivals. The Eagles have won four of the last six in this rivalry, and Chris Creighton's squad has won two games in a row entering Week 14. They're also 3-2 at home this season, and the model predicts Eastern Michigan wins outright in 57% of simulations.

