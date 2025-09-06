After a thrilling opening weekend, the Week 2 college football schedule features just one Top 25 showdown. The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners host the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines at OU Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sooners opened the season with a 35-3 victory over Illinois State, while Michigan cruised to a 34-17 win over New Mexico. According to the latest Week 2 college football odds, the Sooners are favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. SportsLine's model is backing Michigan, which is 12-3 in its last 15 games on the road, to cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations on Saturday.

The model is also backing Duke (+2.5) to cover at home against Illinois, while the Over (44.5) hits well over 60% of the time in Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech. Other notable matchups on the Week 2 college football schedule include Virginia vs. NC State (-3, 54), Iowa vs. Iowa State (-3.5, 43) and Baylor vs. SMU (-2.5, 65).

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Week 2 college football best bets for Saturday, Sept. 6 (odds subject to change):

Michigan (+5.5) vs. Oklahoma (-110)

Duke (+2.5) vs. Illinois (-110)

Over 44.5 points in Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 2 college football parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596).

Michigan +5.5 vs. Oklahoma

The Wolverines typically get off to fast starts, having won 17 of their last 18 games played in September. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games when playing as the favorite. The Wolverines will look to control the clock by imposing their dominant ground game, which was on full display in last week's win over Nex Mexico. Running back Justice Haynes recorded 16 carries for 159 yards and three scores against the Lobos, and SportsLine's model expects he'll average 6.1 yards per carry against the Sooners. The model is projecting Michigan to cover the spread in 63% of simulations, providing clear value on the spread.

Duke +2.5 vs. Illinois

Duke has the opportunity to make a statement with an early-season victory over a Fighting Illini team that many think can make an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Blue Devils notched a 45-17 win over Elon in Week 1, strengthening their impressive home record. Duke enters Saturday's showdown having won nine of its last 10 games at home, and the Blue Devils are 6-0 against the spread in their past six meetings against an opponent from the Big Ten. SportsLine's model is backing Duke to cover the spread in 59% of simulations, targeting the Blue Devils as one of its top Week 2 college football picks.

Over 44.5 points in Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech

The Commodores racked up 45 points in last week's win over Charleston Southern behind a strong showing from quarterback Diego Pavio, who completed 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Pavio's production is a big reason why the total has gone Over in five of Vanderbilt's last five games played in September. The Over has also hit in eight of Vanderbilt's past nine meetings against an opponent from the ACC. Vanderbilt secured a 34-27 win over Virginia Tech last season, and SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 55 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 67% of simulations.

