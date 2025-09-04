The college football landscape changes rapidly in the era of NIL and the transfer portal, but now that we've seen game action, you can start to dial in your strategy for college football betting. The Week 2 college football schedule might only feature one ranked matchup (No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Michigan), but it also has conference games, in-state rivalries, and several important non-conference matchups between Power Four teams. One particularly intriguing battle will be No. 16 SMU hosting Baylor, and this will surprisingly be the first time these two Texas institutions have matched up on the football field.

The Mustangs are favored by 2.5 at home in the Week 2 college football odds, but the SportsLine Projection Model actually favors SMU at -135 (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line as part of its Week 2 college football parlay.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best Week 2 college football parlay:

SMU ML vs. Baylor (-135)

Ole Miss -10 vs. Kentucky (-110)

Over 51 points in Missouri vs. Kansas (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 1 college football parlay would result in a payout of +534 (risk $100 to win $534).

The Mustangs went to the ACC Championship Game last season and then earned a bid to the College Football Playoff, but were eliminated in the first round by Penn State. They've replaced a lot of talent from that team, but head coach Rhett Lashlee and quarterback Kevin Jennings are back to lay a solid foundation for 2025. SMU opened the season with a 42-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce, while Baylor took a 38-24 loss at the hands of Auburn in Week 1. The Bears gave up 307 yards on the ground in their defeat, and the Mustangs will hope to use some combination of Chris Johnson Jr., TJ Harden and Jennings to take advantage of a week Baylor defensive front. The model shows SMU winning in 73% of simulations.

Ole Miss (-10) vs. Kentucky (-110)

The Rebels came up just short of making the College Football Playoff last season, and they're at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after a dominant 63-7 win over Georgia State, where they piled up 695 yards of offense. Kentucky also won in Week 1, but it was a sloppy 24-16 win over Toledo, where starting quarterback Zach Calzada went 10-for-23 for 85 yards with an interception. The Wildcats won't have the firepower to hang with Ole Miss, and the model shows the Rebels covering in 60% of simulations.

Over 51 points in Missouri vs. Kansas (-110)

It's been 14 years since these two programs last played, but this will be the 121st meeting all-time, and the atmosphere for the renewed rivalry should be something each team feeds off. Kansas is off to a 2-0 start where it's averaging 507 yards of offense per game, and starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown for seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Missouri scored 61 points in its opener, and starting quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for 348 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. The model predicts the Tigers and Jayhawks combine for 61 points on average, helping the Over hit in 68% of simulations.

