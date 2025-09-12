The Week 3 college football schedule is packed with matchups that could have major implications on which teams make the College Football Playoff, including Georgia vs. Tennessee, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, and LSU vs. Florida. LSU opened the season with a statement victory on the road at Clemson and will now host Florida in an SEC showdown on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are coming off a shocking defeat against USF, so they'll be looking to get back on track and play spoiler in Death Valley. According to the latest Week 3 college football odds, the Tigers are favored by 7.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. SportsLine's model is backing LSU, which is 6-1 in its last seven home games against Florida, to cover the spread in almost 60% of simulations on Saturday.

The model is also backing USC (-20.5) to cover on the road at Purdue, while the Over (57.5) hits nearly 70% of the time in South Florida vs. Miami. Other notable Week 3 college football odds include Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-3, 52.5), Georgia vs. Tennessee (+3.5, 49.5) and Pitt vs. West Virginia (+7, 57.5). Before locking in your Week 3 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns, and new users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Week 3 college football best bets for Saturday, Sept. 13 (odds subject to change):

LSU (-7) vs. Florida (-110)

USC (-20.5) vs. Purdue (-110)

Over 56.5 points in South Florida vs. Miami (-112)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 3 college football parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook:

LSU -7 vs. Florida

LSU's Death Valley is one of the most intimidating places to play in college football, a big reason why the Tigers are 17-1 in their last 18 games at home. LSU has won six of its past seven home games against Florida, and the Gators struggled offensively in their 18-16 setback at home against South Florida last week. Florida went just 4-of-12 on 3rd down against the Bulls, which simply won't cut it against a battle-tested LSU squad in front of a raucous crowd. In addition, LSU is 4-1 against the spread in its past five meetings with Florida. The model is projecting LSU to cover the spread in 57% of simulations, providing clear value on the spread.

USC -20.5 vs. Purdue

The Trojans boast one of the nation's best offenses heading into Saturday's matchup at Purdue. USC is averaging 66 points per game this season behind the brilliant play of quarterback Jayden Maiava. The junior signal caller is running Lincoln Riley's offense to perfection, having already thrown for 707 yards and six touchdowns through two games. On Saturday, Maiava and the Trojans will take on a Purdue team that is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games at home. SportsLine's model is backing USC to cover the spread in 62% of simulations, targeting the Trojans as one of its top Week 3 college football picks.

Over 56.5 points in South Florida vs. Miami

South Florida has pulled off back-to-back upsets against ranked opponents to start the season, and will look to make it three in a row on Saturday against No. 5 Miami. USF's offense has proven capable of scoring points, dropping 34 in its season-opening win over Boise State. Miami's offense has also been spectacular with Carson Beck under center. In Miami's 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman, Beck completed 22 of 24 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Miami secured a 50-15 win over USF last season, and SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 68 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 69% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 3 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.