We're already a month into the college football season, and Week 4 on the college football schedule is heavy on important conference matchups. Utah and Texas Tech both have Big 12 title aspirations, and they'll go head-to-head at noon ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Utes are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 4 college football odds, while the over/under for that game is 57.5. With both defenses holding their opponents to less than 231 yards of total offense per game so far this season, the Under in that contest is a key component to our Week 4 college football parlay.

Best Week 4 college football parlay:

Under 57.5 points in Utah vs. Texas Tech (-110)

Notre Dame -27.5 vs. Purdue (-108)

Boise State -9.5 vs. Air Force (-122)

These have both looked like extremely high-powered offenses over the first three weeks of the season, but they have also played three games against clearly inferior opponents. This will be the first time either school has had to punch in its own weight class, and you can expect the early-season Big 12 title implications to have an impact. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has looked great, but the New Mexico transfer hasn't played in a game of this magnitude. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has, but his career QB rating drops from 151.8 at home to 116.2 on the road. The model has the Under hitting in 63% of simulations.

Notre Dame -26.5 vs. Purdue (-108)

The Fighting Irish lost 27-24 to open the season in Miami and then had a week off to prepare for Texas A&M at home. However, the Aggies still pulled off a 41-40 upset, and now Notre Dame is staring down the barrel of potentially being left out of the College Football Playoff even if it wins out. The Irish don't have another currently ranked team on the schedule, but they'll be looking for style points from here on out. Meanwhile, Purdue is coming off a 33-17 loss at home to USC, and the Boilermakers were hammered 66-7 by Notre Dame in West Lafayette last season. The model shows Notre Dame covering in 59% of the simulations.

Boise State -9.5 vs. Air Force (-122)

The Broncos lost Ashton Jeanty to the NFL after making the College Football Playoff last season, but were still ranked coming into the season with Maddux Madsen back at quarterback. However, Boise State was smashed 34-7 at home by South Florida to open the season. After a 51-14 win over Eastern Washington last week to get right, the Broncos begin Mountain West play against Air Force on Saturday. The Falcons lost 49-30 to begin conference play against Utah State last week. The model predicts that Maddux Madsen also does damage to the Air Force defense, predicting that he throws for over 270 yards and two touchdowns on average to help Boise cover in 60% of simulations.

