The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape after over a month of action, and the Week 5 college football schedule includes several games with major implications. No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 6 Oregon is one of four ranked matchups we're in store for, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks just hammered arch-rivals Oregon State 41-7 to move to 4-0, while the Nittany Lions are 3-0 but haven't played a power conference opponent yet.

However, the latest Week 5 college football odds list Penn State as the 3.5-point home favorite with the over/under for this Big Ten matchup at 53.5 points. Oregon (+3.5) is one of our top Week 5 college football best bets and will be a crucial part of our Week 5 college football parlay. Before locking in your Week 5 college football picks on your favorite betting apps, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Claim the latest BetMGM promo code here, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns, and new users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Best Week 5 college football parlay:

Under 63.5 points in Arkansas vs. Notre Dame (-110)

Kansas -4.5 vs. Cincinnati (-115)

Oregon +3.5 vs. Penn State (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 5 college football parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +628 (risk $100 to win $628). Bet it at FanDuel now:

Under 63.5 points in Notre Dame vs. Arkansas (-110)

For the second season in a row, Notre Dame used Purdue as a get-right game, collecting their first win of the season with a 56-30 victory over the Boilermakers. The Irish put up a season-high 535 yards of total offense, and Arkansas has managed at least 500 yards of offense in every game this season despite being 2-2. However, expect Notre Dame to take the air out of the ball and grind on time of possession against an offense of this caliber. The model has the Under hitting in 62% of simulations.

Kansas -4.5 vs. Cincinnati (-110)

The Jayhawks are 3-1 on the season with their only loss coming at Missouri in a game that somehow stayed competitive (42-31) despite the fact that Kansas was outgained by 341 yards. However, Lance Leipold's squad responded with a dominant 41-10 win over West Virginia coming out of a bye. Now they'll take on Cincinnati, which lost its only power-conference matchup of the season 20-17 to Nebraska in Week 1. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels makes the difference here. The model predicts that Kansas covers in 65% of the simulations.

Oregon +3.5 vs. Penn State (-110)

Both of these teams made the College Football Playoff last season and they're both clearly in the national championship picture. However, it's been Oregon that has looked more dominant, with a 69-3 win over Oklahoma State under its belt as well as victories over Northwestern and Oregon State. Meanwhile, Penn State has wins over Nevada, FIU and Villanova, and Drew Allar has only averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt in the process. The model shows Oregon covering in 54% of simulations.

Want more Week 5 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 5 college football best parlay. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 5 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 5 picks from legendary college football handicapper Bruce Marshall. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets. SportsLine's Josh Nagel, who is 8-4 on his last 12 CFB ATS picks (+444), has locked in his latest college football picks here.