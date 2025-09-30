The Week 6 college football schedule is packed with matchups that could determine which teams make the College Football Playoff. Two undefeated SEC foes are set to square off when the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt pulled off a shocking 40-35 upset against Alabama last season, but can the Commodores knock off the Crimson Tide on the road? According to the latest Week 6 college football odds, the Crimson Tide are favored by 10.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. SportsLine's model is backing Alabama, which has won six straight at home against Vanderbilt, to cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

The model is also backing North Carolina (+14) to cover the spread against Clemson, while the Over (54.5) hits 59% of the time in Miami vs. Florida State. Before locking in your Week 6 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns, and new users can also target the BetMGM bonus code, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Week 6 college football best bets for Saturday, Oct. 4 (odds subject to change):

Alabama (-10.5) vs. Vanderbilt

North Carolina (+14) vs. Clemson

Over 54.5 points in Miami vs. Florida State

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 6 college football parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

Alabama -10.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama is coming off an impressive victory against Georgia on the road behind a strong performance from quarterback Ty Simpson, who threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Alabama's defense was also disruptive against the Bulldogs, holding Georgia QB Gunner Stockton to just 130 passing yards. The Crimson Tide are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, while Vanderbilt is 1-4 ATS in its past five meetings against Alabama. The model is projecting Alabama to cover the spread in 58% of simulations, providing clear value on the spread.

North Carolina +14 vs. Clemson

Clemson limps into this ACC battle having lost its last two games, which includes a 34-21 setback at home against Syracuse on Sept. 20. The Tigers are averaging just 19.8 points per game on offense, which ranks 114th in college football. Clemson is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five games and 1-5 ATS in its past six meetings at North Carolina. SportsLine's model is backing North Carolina to cover the spread in 58% of simulations, targeting the Tar Heels as one of its top Week 6 college football picks.

Over 54.5 points in Miami vs. Florida State

A Sunshine State showdown takes center stage when Florida State hosts Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. FSU is coming off a loss at Virginia, while Miami notched a 26-7 victory over Florida in its last outing. Despite the defeat, the Seminoles enter this matchup with the nation's top-ranked scoring offense, averaging 53 points per game. The Hurricanes are scoring 36.8 points per contest, and the total has gone Over in five of Miami's last seven games on the road. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 60 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 59% of simulations.

Want more Week 6 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 6 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 6 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.