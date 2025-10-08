The Week 7 college football schedule kicks off with two games taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The Missouri State Bears (2-3) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) battle in a Conference USA showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 7 college football odds, the Bears are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. SportsLine's model is backing Middle Tennessee to cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

The model is also backing Liberty (-1.5) to cover the spread on the road at UTEP, while the Over (46.5) hits 58% of the time in Liberty vs. UTEP. Before locking in your Week 7 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns, and new users can also target the BetMGM bonus code, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Week 7 college football best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 8 (odds subject to change):

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee (+2.5)

Liberty (-1.5) vs. UTEP

Liberty vs. UTEP: Over 46.5 total points

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 7 college football parlay would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee (+2.5)

Both teams lost their last game and look to get back on track in this one. Missouri State's defense is allowing 31.6 points per game and 403.2 total yards per game. That's good news for a Blue Raiders offense that is putting up 16.4 points per contest. Middle Tennessee senior quarterback Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 1,125 passing yards with six passing scores. He's thrown for 240-plus yards in three straight games. Missouri State is 0-1 ATS in conference games this season, and the model has the Blue Raiders covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Liberty (-1.5) vs. UTEP

Liberty and UTEP battle in a Conference USA bout, with both logging a 1-4 record. This matchup is the third game in history between these schools, with Liberty taking both wins. In each of the two victories, the Flames have come away with 14-plus point wins. UTEP enters this game 0-1 ATS in conference games and 1-2 ATS after a loss. SportsLine's model is backing Liberty to cover the spread in 68% of simulations, targeting the Flames as one of its top Week 7 college football picks.

Over 46.5 points in Liberty vs. UTEP

The Miners are averaging 20.8 points per game, with 346 total yards of offense. Sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson is a gunslinger who has 1,142 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions. This season, he has two games with at least three passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Liberty junior quarterback Ethan Vaski has thrown for 763 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and two rushing scores. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 52 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 68% of simulations.

Want more Week 7 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 7 college football best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 7 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.