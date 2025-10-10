The Week 7 college football schedule continues with three games on Friday night, including a showdown between No. 24 South Florida and North Texas that has potential College Football Playoff implications. North Texas is off to a 5-0 start this season, while South Florida is 4-1, but the Bulls are 1-point favorites in the Week 7 college football odds. SportsLine's model is including North Texas (+1) in its best bets for Friday's slate.

Week 7 college football picks for Friday's slate include North Texas (+1), Colorado State (+6.5) against Fresno State, and Washington (-10.5) vs. Rutgers.

Week 7 college football best bets for Friday, Oct. 10 (odds subject to change):

North Texas (+1) vs. South Florida

Colorado State (+6.5) vs. Fresno State

Washington (-10.5) vs. Rutgers

North Texas +1 vs. South Florida

North Texas is undefeated after the first five games of the season for the first time since 1959, and it received votes in the latest AP Top 25. The Mean Green have been known for their passing attack under head coach Eric Morris, but they have put together an outstanding rushing attack this year. Makenzie McGill II has 318 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Caleb Hawkins has 307 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. South Florida has struggled to close games out, which is one reason why the model has North Texas covering the spread in 66% of simulations.

Colorado State +6.5 vs. Fresno State

Colorado State has already covered the spread twice as an underdog this season, staying within the number against both Washington and UTSA. The Rams lost their season opener to San Diego State last week, despite freshman running back Jalen Dupree's 112-yard performance. Fresno State suffered its lone loss on the road at Kansas to open the season, and it has failed to cover the spread in two straight games. The Rams are covering the spread 55% of the time in the model's simulations.

Washington -10.5 vs. Rutgers

Washington has won four of its first five games to open the season, including a blowout road win at Washington State in a rivalry game on Sept. 20. The Huskies added a 24-20 win at Maryland last week, storming back from a 20-point deficit to stun the Terrapins. Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had 275 passing yards and two touchdowns, as four players finished with at least 45 receiving yards. Rutgers is coming off back-to-back losses, and Washington is covering 54% of the time on Friday.

