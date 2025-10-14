Week 8 of the college football schedule begins with three games being played on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The Liberty Flames (2-4) and the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) link up in a Conference USA showdown at 7 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 8 college football odds, the Flames are favored by 10 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. SportsLine's model is backing Liberty to cover the spread in 56% of simulations. The highest over/under on Tuesday's CFB schedule is 58.5 points in Arkansas State vs. South Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET)

The model is also backing Western Kentucky (-9.5) to cover the spread at home against FIU, while South Alabama (-7.5) covers the spread against Arkansas State. Before locking in your Week 8 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Week 8 college football best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 14 (odds subject to change):

New Mexico State vs. Liberty (-10)

FIU vs. Western Kentucky (-9.5)

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama (-7.5)

New Mexico State vs. Liberty (-10)

The Flames were able to snap their four-game losing streak in their last contest, defeating UTEP 19-8. Liberty's rushing attack is averaging 166 yards per game, led by sophomore running back Evan Dickens, who has 344 rushing yards and two scores this season. Freshman running back Caden Williams has added 246 rushing yards and is another player who can wear out a defense. This season, New Mexico State is 0-2 ATS as the away underdog and road team. SportsLine's model has the Flames covering the spread in 56% of simulations.

FIU vs. Western Kentucky (-9.5)

FIU has dropped two consecutive games, while Western Kentucky is on a three-game win streak. The Hilltoppers are 3-0 ATS as the home team and 4-0 ATS as the favorite. As for FIU, they are 0-1 ATS in their lone conference game this season. The Hilltoppers have won five straight games over the Panthers, with each of the last four being by double-digits. SportsLine's model is backing Western Kentucky to cover the spread in 63% of simulations, targeting the Hilltoppers as one of its top Week 8 college football picks.

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama (-7.5)

Arkansas State (2-4) and South Alabama (1-5) both have struggled this season. Conference games are always tougher, and the Jaguars have won five of the last six games over the Red Wolves. The last four victories have been by at least seven points. South Alabama junior quarterback Bishop Davenport has thrown for 1,093 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns this season, and the model believes the Jaguars cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

