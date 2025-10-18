Several rivalries are set to renew on Saturday night, including No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama and No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET, as well as No. 23 Utah vs. No. 15 BYU at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 8 college football odds, the Fighting Irish are favored by 10 points at home, while the over/under for USC vs. Notre Dame is 60.5. SportsLine's model is backing Notre Dame, which is 9-1 in its last 10 games at home, to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

The model is also backing Texas (-12.5) to cover the spread in an SEC showdown against Kentucky, while the Under (59.5) hits 64% of the time in Tennessee vs. Alabama. Before locking in your Week 8 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Week 8 college football best bets for Saturday, Oct. 18 (odds subject to change):

Notre Dame (-10) vs. USC

Texas (-12.5) vs. Kentucky

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Under 58.5 points

Notre Dame -10 vs. USC

Notre Dame has been tough to beat at home, winning nine of its past 10 games at home. The Fighting Irish have also won six straight at home against USC. Meanwhile, the Trojans are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games on the road. The model has Notre Dame covering the spread 56% of the time in its latest simulations.

Texas -12.5 vs. Kentucky

The Longhorns silenced the critics with a convincing 23-6 victory over Oklahoma last week. Quarterback Arch Manning completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown, while also averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Kentucky has lost eight consecutive games against SEC opponents. SportsLine's model is backing Texas to cover the spread in 58% of simulations, targeting the Longhorns as one of its top Week 8 college football picks.

Under 58.5 points in Tennessee vs. Alabama

A heated rivalry is set to renew when Alabama hosts Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET. Alabama has won 16 of its past 18 meetings against the Volunteers, and the Crimson Tide enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence. Alabama is giving up 17.33 points per game this season, a contributing factor to why the total has gone Under in nine of the Crimson Tide's last 13 games. The total has gone Under in five consecutive SEC matchups for Alabama, and SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 54 points on Saturday, helping the Under hit in 64% of simulations.

