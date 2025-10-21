Week 9 of the college football schedule begins with two games being played on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) travel to play the Florida International Panthers (3-3) at 7 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 9 college football odds, the Owls are favored by 3 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. SportsLine's model is backing Kennesaw State to cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

The model is also backing Western Kentucky (+3.5) to cover the spread on the road against Louisiana Tech, while the over (50) cashes in 50% of simulations. Before locking in your Week 9 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 9 college football best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 21 (odds subject to change):

Kennesaw State (-3) vs. FIU (-114)

Western Kentucky (+3.5) vs. Louisiana Tech (-110)

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech: Over 50.5 total points (-110)

Kennesaw State (-3) vs. FIU

Senior running back Coleman Bennett leads Kennesaw State in rushing yards (365) with two rushing touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, in the passing game, senior receiver Gabriel Benyard has logged 398 receiving yards and three scores. And that's an area where the Owls can attack, as the Panthers are 11th in Conference USA in pass defense (266.2). Kennesaw State is 2-0 against the spread in conference games and 4-2 ATS in games overall this season. SportsLine's model has the Owls covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

Western Kentucky (+3.5) vs. Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky is looking to bounce back from their last loss. The Hilltoppers are 3-1 against conference foes in 2025, while being 5-2 ATS in all games. They are also 2-1 ATS the road team. Western Kentucky has also won two of the last three games against the Bulldogs by seven or more points. SportsLine's model is backing Western Kentucky to cover the spread in 61% of simulations, targeting the Hilltoppers as one of its top Week 9 college football picks.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech: Over 50 total points

Western Kentucky's offense is second in the conference in total yards (294.6) and scoring offense (29.7). Senior quarterback Maverick McIvor is first in the conference in passing yards (1,863) and passing touchdowns (12). Meanwhile, the Bulldogs run game logs 146.5 rushing yards per game. Louisiana Tech is also fourth in the conference in scoring (24.5). SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 52 total points and has the over hitting in 50% of simulations.

