There are three top 25 matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, all of which take place in the SEC. Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, Missouri vs. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M vs. LSU all have College Football Playoff implications, making Saturday's matchups intriguing for college football fans and bettors alike. According to the latest Week 9 college football odds, the Commodores are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt is 52 points. SportsLine's model is backing Missouri, which is 5-0 in its last five games against Vanderbilt, to cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

The model is also backing Michigan (-14.5) to cover the spread in an in-state rivalry against Michigan State, while the Over (48.5) hits 66% of the time in Texas A&M vs. LSU. The highest over/under on the Week 9 college football lines is 67.5 points in Baylor vs. Cincinnati (4 p.m. ET). Before locking in your Week 9 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 9 college football best bets for Saturday, Oct. 25 (odds subject to change):

Missouri (+2.5) vs. Vanderbilt

Michigan (-14.5) vs. Michigan State

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Over 48.5 points

Missouri +2.5 vs. Vanderbilt

The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning each of their last five meetings against the Commodores. Vanderbilt has also lost four of its last six home games against Missouri, and Eliah Drinkwitz's team enters Saturday's SEC showdown 8-2 against the spread in its past 10 games on the road. The model has Missouri covering the spread 65% of the time in its latest simulations.

Michigan -14.5 vs. Michigan State

The Wolverines are 5-2 in their last seven meetings against Michigan State, and the Spartans have struggled mightily on offense in recent weeks, scoring 13 points in each of their past two games. In addition, the Spartans are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games at home. SportsLine's model is backing Michigan to cover the spread in 66% of simulations, targeting the Wolverines as one of its top Week 9 college football picks.

Over 48.5 points in Texas A&M vs. LSU

LSU's offense has been inconsistent this season, but if history is any indicator, these two teams will soar past this total on Saturday night. The total has gone Over in four of the last five games between LSU and Texas A&M, and more than 50 points have been scored in four straight meetings between these teams. The last time LSU hosted Texas A&M in Death Valley, 72 points were scored. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 58 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 66% of simulations.

