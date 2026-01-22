The Big 12 released its full 2026 college football schedule on Wednesday, and the slate is stacked with major matchups. With the winner of the conference essentially guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff, the sequencing of the schedule will have major implications.

Reigning champion Texas Tech remains the overwhelming favorite to win the league, and has a manageable schedule to match. The Red Raiders do not play Big 12 runner-up BYU in the regular season. However, there are plenty of stumbling blocks along the way in a tricky schedule.

Additionally, major nonconference games abound as the league tries to build national credibility. Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech rank among targets on the schedule, and picking up some hard-fought wins would help the league's case to get multiple teams into the field.

Here are six games that stand apart as must-watch for the league in 2026.

Arizona State at Texas A&M

When: Sept. 12 in College Station, Texas

The Sun Devils have struggled against regular-season SEC competition the past two years, including a crushing loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. Now, Arizona State prepares to face a likely College Football Playoff squad at Kyle Field in Week 2 before traveling to play Kansas in London.

Arizona State lost several key players to the NFL and transfer portal, but restocked with a well-regarded transfer class. Transfer quarterback Cutter Boley (Kentucky) and receiver Omarion Miller (Colorado) make up the next core of Arizona State's explosive offense. The Sun Devils need to show up against an elite opponent.

Kansas State vs. Houston

When: Oct. 10 in Manhattan, Kansas

If a dark horse team gets into the College Football Playoff mix, it could start in this game. Kansas State is undergoing major changes after hiring Collin Klein as its head coach. The Wildcats managed to retain quarterback Avery Johnson, but Klein's ability to rebuild the defense remains in question.

If the Wildcats aren't ready, Houston will be. The Cougars posted a historic 10-win season in Willie Fritz's second year and brought back a large number of contributors. If quarterback Conner Weigman takes a step, don't be surprised if Houston runs away with this game and puts itself on the map.

BYU vs. Notre Dame

When: Oct. 17 in Provo, Utah

Only a month ago, we were robbed of a battle between the first two teams out of the College Football Playoff when Notre Dame declined an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Instead, BYU beat Georgia Tech to pick up a historic 12th win. With USC pulling out of the Notre Dame series, BYU was ready to step to the table.

The Cougars bring back star quarterback Bear Bachmeier, running back LJ Martin and linebacker Isaiah Glasker as the program vies for its first Big 12 title. Getting a major marquee matchup against a signature brand could have long-ranging implications for the reputation of BYU football.

Certainly, LaVell Edwards Stadium will feature one of its best crowds ever.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier and BYU could have matched up with Notre Dame in this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, but instead they meet in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 17. Getty Images

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

When: Oct. 17 in Lubbock, Texas

Frankly, Texas Tech's schedule will largely be a snoozer once again as a road trip to Oregon State represents its mandated "power" nonconference game. However, its home battle off the bye against Arizona State will be one that defines the season.

The matchup pits the last two Big 12 champions against each other in a marquee showdown. While Texas Tech should be heavily favored, Arizona State was the only Big 12 team to upset the Red Raiders last season. It will be a highly-anticipated revenge spot with major conference title implications.

Utah vs. BYU

When: Nov. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Is Utah still a major Big 12 contender after Kyle Whittingham gutted the staff and roster amidst his departure to Michigan? In a bitter rivalry game, we will find out. The Utes managed to retain quarterback Devon Dampier, but nearly every other major player either graduated or transferred.

Utah has done an excellent job of rebuilding and reloading over the past 20 years, and Scalley played a big role in the program's defensive consistency. If the Utes can find enough offense to upset BYU, they'll immediately enter the title race.

Texas Tech vs. TCU

When: Nov. 28 in Lubbock, Texas

The Red Raiders missed two of their three in-state rivals last season, but the Horned Frogs come to town to close 2026. TCU will look very different under offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis and with Harvard transfer Jaden Craig at quarterback, but they'll have 12 weeks to gel.

The Horned Frogs have won 18 games over the past two seasons, but struggled to finish the job against elite opponents. While Texas Tech's defense likely won't match its previous brilliance, the Red Raiders remain the class of the league. Can TCU throw the Big 12's title race into chaos?