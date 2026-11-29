The final edition of the Big Ten Championship Game will pit Indiana against UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, as two teams with similar DNA square off for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Both emerged from a wild finish to the Big Ten slate as beneficiaries of a three-way tiebreaker scenario that left Iowa on the outside looking in at the title-game picture.

UCLA is backing its way into the championship game after a two-game losing streak that robbed the Bruins of the ability to control their own destiny. Indiana needed to beat Purdue and then watch the scoreboard of the Oregon vs. Washington game.

Had Oregon defeated Washington on Saturday night, Oregon would have played Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. But the Huskies pulled the upset, ending Oregon's postseason aspirations and saving the day for UCLA and Indiana. That outcome also left the fate of 10-2 Iowa up to the CFP Selection Committee.

One week after a loss at Washington appeared to derail Indiana's postseason aspirations, it was Washington's win over Oregon that gave the Hoosiers new life.

Indiana outscored UCLA 98-19 in two meetings over the past two years. But since losing 56-6 to the Hoosiers last season, the Bruins have taken a page out of their playbook. By hiring Bob Chesney from James Madison, UCLA went to the same well that produced IU coach Curt Cignetti. The early returns have been magnificent as the Bruins have completed a similarly remarkable turnaround to the one Cignetti began orchestrating with the Hoosiers in 2024.

Now the two former JMU coaches will square off with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

What to know about Indiana

The reigning national champions saw their College Football Playoff aspirations diminished considerably after a 27-24 Week 12 loss at Washington, resulting in a six-spot drop for the Hoosiers to No. 14 in the CFP Rankings. But with their 41-14 win over Purdue on Saturday and Washington's upset of Oregon, they found a way to make the Big Ten Championship and keep their hopes of a repeat alive.

After a long string of close games, Saturday's comfortable win over the Boilermakers is exactly what the Hoosiers needed. After falling to No. 2 on the depth chart for a stretch during the second half of the season amid a combination of injury and subpar performance, Josh Hoover returned to the starting quarterback role against the Boilermakers and delivered a great performance.

The TCU transfer was tasked with replacing Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza under center for the Hoosiers this season. It's been a rocky ride for Hoover at times, amid bouts of inaccuracy. But he's got the luxury of throwing to one of college football's top receiver tandems. Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh are both big and skilled pass-catchers who pose matchup problems for the opposition.

Speaking of tandems, the running back duo of Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. is also quite formidable. Beebe could go over 1,000 yards for the season in the Big Ten Championship Game, and Richard would be right there with him if he hadn't missed two games due to injury.

Defensively, the Hoosiers are solid but not quite as dominant as they were last season. After earning 30 takeaways in 16 games last season, the Hoosiers are at 15 through 12 games this year. Still, the front can be menacing. Tobi Osunsanmi and Stephen Daley are TFL machines, and star linebacker Rolijah Hardy returned to the field against Purdue after missing three games due to injury.

What to know about UCLA

UCLA is the top turnaround story in college football. After finishing 3-9 last season, the Bruins hired James Madison coach Bob Chesney, who promptly guided the Bruins to a 10-0 start. Even after starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending injury against Oregon on Oct. 10, the Bruins kept on chugging.

Now the question is whether the Bruins have enough left in the tank to contend with UCLA. Over the past two weeks, an 18-16 loss at Michigan and a lopsided defeat against USC suggested the Bruins may be running out of steam.

Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach performed well after stepping in for Iamaleava, but had to be carted off the field due to an injury suffered against Michigan. Dieffenbach was a game-time decision against the Trojans, and though he played, he struggled with turnovers. UCLA's rushing attack provided a reliable source of offense during the season's first half, but opponents have been containing star back Wayne Knight well as of late.

UCLA's defense has been consistently great, but the Bruins' streak of eight straight games without allowing an opponent to reach 300 yards of offense ended against USC. The Trojans dominated time of possession and piled up 409 yards of offense while converting on 9 of 14 third downs.

Indiana vs. UCLA prediction

It's been a special season for UCLA, but the Bruins might be out of gas. They are already relying on backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who's not 100% healthy and has proven turnover-prone at times. UCLA's recent running struggles have handicapped the offense's ability to generate first downs, placing more pressure on a defense that finally cracked in a 45-10 Week 13 loss to USC. Indiana has been through plenty of adversity this season, too, but the Hoosiers are much further along as a program. A 41-14 Week 13 beatdown of Purdue was the perfect "get right" game for IU heading into the postseason. With quarterback Josh Hoover back in the lineup and coming off a solid performance and star linebacker Rolijah Hardy back from injury, IU is poised to assert itself here and arrive in the playoff with something to prove. Prediction: Indiana 24, UCLA 7