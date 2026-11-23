The Big Ten released its cavalcade of conference championship tiebreaker scenarios on Monday, which includes a path for Ohio State to play in Indianapolis next weekend. Yes, those four-loss Buckeyes. It requires a multitude of unlikely results this week, but Ohio State is technically one of six teams vying for two spots in the final Big Ten Championship Game.

USC and Lincoln Riley are big Nebraska fans this week. The Trojans could be a major beneficiary of various second-place tie scenarios in the title race if the Huskers take out Iowa on Friday and USC upends UCLA the following afternoon.

Riley, who won four consecutive league titles earlier in his career at Oklahoma, hasn't won a conference championship at USC; his only appearance in the championship game came in 2022, when the Trojans were still in the Pac-12.

The winner of the Big Ten Championship gets an auto-bid to the College Football Playoff for a league whose multi-team hopes took a major hit over the weekend following losses from Indiana, Ohio State and previously-unbeaten UCLA. Another loss for the Bruins -- who are optimistic quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's lower-body injury isn't serious -- likely takes them out of the mix, while the Hoosiers are hanging by a thread with Oregon and Iowa gaining ground.

Big Ten standings

Team Conference record Overall record Week 13 opponent UCLA 7-1 10-1 vs. USC Indiana 6-2 9-2 vs. Purdue Oregon 6-2 8-3 vs. Northwestern Iowa 6-2 9-2 vs. Nebraska (Friday) USC 5-3 8-3 at UCLA Ohio State 5-3 7-4 vs. Michigan

There are six teams vying for two spots in Indianapolis, and we've tried to sift through the complicated scenarios below. It's also important to keep in mind various head-to-head tiebreakers that could come into play, such as Iowa's win over Wisconsin, Oregon's win over USC, Indiana's win over USC, UCLA's win over Oregon, Oregon's win over Ohio State, Wisconsin's win over USC, etc.

Big Ten Championship Game scenarios

Indiana

Indiana win AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR

Iowa and Oregon losses Indiana win AND Iowa win AND Oregon and UCLA losses OR

Iowa win Oregon and UCLA losses Indiana win AND Oregon win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR

Oregon win Iowa and UCLA losses Indiana win AND Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon wins AND UCLA loss

Iowa

Iowa win AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

Indiana and Oregon losses Iowa win AND Oregon win AND Indiana and UCLA losses OR

Oregon win Indiana and UCLA losses Iowa win AND Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins AND either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win AND UCLA and Oregon losses OR

Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win UCLA and Oregon losses Iowa win AND Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins AND UCLA loss OR

Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins UCLA loss Iowa win AND Indiana, Oregon and UCLA losses

Ohio State

Ohio State win AND Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC losses

Oregon

Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR

Indiana and Iowa losses Oregon win AND UCLA win OR

UCLA win Oregon win AND Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR

Indiana win Iowa and UCLA losses Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss OR

Indiana and Iowa wins UCLA loss Oregon loss AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin losses OR

Ohio State win Indiana, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin losses Oregon loss AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin losses OR

Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin losses Oregon loss AND Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa and USC losses OR

Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin win Indiana, Iowa and USC losses Oregon loss AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and USC losses

UCLA

UCLA win OR

UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR

Indiana and Iowa losses UCLA loss AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

Indiana and Oregon losses UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR

Iowa and Oregon losses UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon wins AND Indiana loss OR

Iowa and Oregon wins Indiana loss UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND either a Minnesota or Ohio State win AND Oregon loss OR

Indiana and Iowa wins either a Minnesota or Ohio State win Oregon loss UCLA loss AND Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin wins ANDOregon loss AND UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa

USC