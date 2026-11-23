The Big Ten released its cavalcade of conference championship tiebreaker scenarios on Monday, which includes a path for Ohio State to play in Indianapolis next weekend. Yes, those four-loss Buckeyes. It requires a multitude of unlikely results this week, but Ohio State is technically one of six teams vying for two spots in the final Big Ten Championship Game.
USC and Lincoln Riley are big Nebraska fans this week. The Trojans could be a major beneficiary of various second-place tie scenarios in the title race if the Huskers take out Iowa on Friday and USC upends UCLA the following afternoon.
Riley, who won four consecutive league titles earlier in his career at Oklahoma, hasn't won a conference championship at USC; his only appearance in the championship game came in 2022, when the Trojans were still in the Pac-12.
The winner of the Big Ten Championship gets an auto-bid to the College Football Playoff for a league whose multi-team hopes took a major hit over the weekend following losses from Indiana, Ohio State and previously-unbeaten UCLA. Another loss for the Bruins -- who are optimistic quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's lower-body injury isn't serious -- likely takes them out of the mix, while the Hoosiers are hanging by a thread with Oregon and Iowa gaining ground.
Big Ten standings
|Team
|Conference record
|Overall record
|Week 13 opponent
UCLA
7-1
10-1
vs. USC
Indiana
6-2
9-2
vs. Purdue
Oregon
6-2
8-3
vs. Northwestern
Iowa
6-2
9-2
vs. Nebraska (Friday)
USC
5-3
8-3
at UCLA
Ohio State
5-3
7-4
vs. Michigan
There are six teams vying for two spots in Indianapolis, and we've tried to sift through the complicated scenarios below. It's also important to keep in mind various head-to-head tiebreakers that could come into play, such as Iowa's win over Wisconsin, Oregon's win over USC, Indiana's win over USC, UCLA's win over Oregon, Oregon's win over Ohio State, Wisconsin's win over USC, etc.
Big Ten Championship Game scenarios
Indiana
- Indiana win AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR
- Indiana win AND Iowa win AND Oregon and UCLA losses OR
- Indiana win AND Oregon win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR
- Indiana win AND Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon wins AND UCLA loss
Iowa
- Iowa win AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR
- Iowa win AND Oregon win AND Indiana and UCLA losses OR
- Iowa win AND Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins AND either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win AND UCLA and Oregon losses OR
- Iowa win AND Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins AND UCLA loss OR
- Iowa win AND Indiana, Oregon and UCLA losses
Ohio State
- Ohio State win AND Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC losses
Oregon
- Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR
- Oregon win AND UCLA win OR
- Oregon win AND Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR
- Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss OR
- Oregon loss AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin losses OR
- Oregon loss AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin losses OR
- Oregon loss AND Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa and USC losses OR
- Oregon loss AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and USC losses
UCLA
- UCLA win OR
- UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR
- UCLA loss AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR
- UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR
- UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon wins AND Indiana loss OR
- UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND either a Minnesota or Ohio State win AND Oregon loss OR
- UCLA loss AND Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin wins ANDOregon loss AND UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa
USC
- USC win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin losses OR
- USC win AND Ohio State and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa and Oregon losses OR
- USC win AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin losses OR
- USC win AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon losses