2026 Big Ten Media Days takeaways: Curt Cignetti torches SEC, hometown Northwestern arrives with swagger

The Big Ten saved two of its biggest storylines for last as reigning national champion Curt Cignetti and first-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham took center stage Thursday during the league's annual media event.

Cignetti's presence carried a different weight this time around. Indiana is no longer college football's feel-good disruptor after winning it all. The Hoosiers are now the hunted, armed with championship confidence and a standard their outspoken coach believes can survive significant offseason turnover.

Whittingham's arrival with the Wolverines generates similar intrigue. One of the sport's most respected program-builders inherits a Michigan roster capable of immediate contention, but expectations are never measured modestly inside the Big House.

From Indiana's title defense to Michigan's new direction and Nebraska's plans under Matt Rhule, Thursday offered plenty of substance. Here are the biggest takeaways from the final session of 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Curt Cignetti: Big Ten plays second-fiddle to no one

There's a reason the Big Ten chose Indiana's title-winning coach to deliver this week's final address. Cignetti torched the SEC's perceived schedule toughness with numbers to back his belief that the Big Ten is college football's best.

"The numbers speak for themselves -- we don't run a hype machine up here in the Midwest, we believe everything's earned, not given," Cignetti said. "When we fall short, we say we fell short. We don't cry a river, whine and complain. And that's why we're the best."

Complacency is not part of Cignetti's vocabulary, which is why Indiana's national championship celebration carried an expiration date. The Hoosiers climbed college football's tallest mountain, but their coach quickly shifted the conversation toward sustaining success through program development rather than admiring last season's hardware.

"We're very process-driven, and our focus is on the things you have to do in the here and now," Cignetti said. "We don't talk about product, results ... championships, playoffs, national championships. I'm a firm believer in our blueprint."

Cignetti's competitive edge remains Indiana's greatest safeguard against a post-title hangover. He built this program on accountability, daily competition and an unshakable belief that preparation decides games long before kickoff.

Roster turnover has also created urgency throughout the depth chart, with several newcomers fighting for meaningful roles. Indiana may be the hunted now, but Cignetti still coaches like the Hoosiers have something to prove.

"I'm really anxious to get the team together for the first time and develop them," Cignetti said. "I think we have a lot of nice pieces, and I think we excel at development and (we'll) create the intangibles once we get closer to the season as a staff."

With assistance from Mark Cuban and other major benefactors, the Hoosiers landed another elite transfer haul, highlighted by former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh and Wisconsin standout offensive lineman Joe Brunner.

Former Kansas State edge rushers Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi join a veteran-heavy defense that includes six returning starters, anchored by nose tackle Tyrique Tucker, linebacker Rolijah Hardy and standout safety Amare Ferrell. Indiana trailed only Ohio State in the Big Ten in scoring defense and total defense last season.

"I really like our transfer class," Cignetti said. "I thought we did extremely well under tough circumstances, playing deep in the playoffs. We filled some critical needs."

Christmas comes early for Michigan

The Wolverines hired Whittingham unexpectedly late in a wild offseason coaching carouse. The former Utah coach is charged with restoring stability, toughness and championship-level consistency at a program dealing with culture issues.

"It's reality, there has been a lot of drama," Whittingham said. "We hope we've come to the end of that and we're ready to proceed with the business of playing football, winning football games, graduating players and putting the emphasis on things that should have the emphasis. There were some unfortunate things that happened, but it's not really my place to speak out on it. I wasn't there and wasn't involved.

"I can tell you right now, we've got a very hungry and willing group of players that have worked their tail off the last seven months and are eager to get the season started."

Michigan fans aren't interested in a lengthy transition after landing one of college football's most respected coaches, and Whittingham inherits enough talent to compete in Year 1. His blueprint travels: control the line of scrimmage, play disciplined football and punish opponents with a defense built for November football.

No one is more anxious for the opener against Western Michigan than Whittingham.

"I kind of look at it like Christmas -- you've got a present, you unwrap it and you kind of see what you got because you really don't know what to expect when you're just working with each other all those months," Whittingham said. "I think we've got a good football team. I can't predict how good we can or where we'll end up, but I can say if we're playing meaningful games in November, for us that's probably a successful season and something to build on."

Aiding Michigan's potential rise back to prominence is a home-run staff, including former Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck and BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. The Cougars made a significant leap under Hill's watch, going from 109th nationally in total defense during his first season to 13th and 35th overall the past two years.

Armed with more talent in Ann Arbor, including former Utes pass rusher John Henry Daley, Hill and the Wolverines should be stout on that side of the football.

No 'mercenaries' at Washington

Jedd Fisch's message was clear: Washington isn't interested in building a disposable roster of hired guns. While the transfer portal remains necessary, Fisch's blueprint is still rooted in high school recruiting, player development and long-term relationships.

"I've certainly seen the speculation about what is spent on our roster and I can tell you that's not even close," Fisch said. "I've seen the reports. This team was not bought, this team was built. This team was built from 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds."

Washington will start a freshman at left tackle this season in five-star Kodi Greene and has two more underclassmen projected to start up front, but it does return 69% of its offensive production -- 13th-best in the FBS.

Matt Rhule says Nebraska is still building

Thanks to school-wide athletic success over the past calendar year, including the basketball team's first trip to the Sweet 16, Rhule feels a surge of momentum at Nebraska. Now, it's up to him to keep it going in football, where the Huskers are 19-19 overall through three seasons under his watch.

"(Huskers basketball coach) Fred (Hoiberg) just kept coming to work, and his players just kept coming to work, Rhule said. "For us, we have to be better in November. We've gotten off to good starts, but champions are made in those winning moments, in the cold, on their road late in the season.

"It's me. It's our staff. I love our coaches ... and it's our players. You have to have players that want to be in those moments. They want the hat on their head when it matters. I think we have those guys."

Rhule is 0-9 against ranked teams during his tenure with the Huskers and 2-25 overall against ranked opponents during his 10-year career.

"Some people can snap their fingers and it happens overnight, but we're builders," Rhule said. "We've had to build and we love doing it. We understand the expectation, that's why we came to Nebraska."

Rhule expects high-end play at quarterback despite losing Dylan Raiola to Oregon this offseason. UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea and last season's backup, TJ Lateef, are competing for the starting job with fall camp set to begin next month.

"I don't know how many teams can say they have three (quarterbacks) who started an FBS game last year," Rhule said.

Nebraska doesn't need preseason hype; it needs results. Rhule is hoping a manageable schedule and an experienced core provide a real opportunity to push beyond bowl eligibility and become relevant again in the Big Ten race.

Mike Locksley betting big on Malik Washington

Locksley has lost 16 of his last 18 conference games, and enters the season on the Big Ten's hottest seat. Still, there's reason for optimism with a solid core of returning skill players.

"(Last year) I had to coach with urgency, but also still had to have the patience with young, talented players to grow through their mistakes and grow through some of the things we went through a year ago," Locksley said. "I can tell you, being able to keep 71% of that production from a really talented young team has helped us have quite a bit of an expectation going into this year that we'll be able to bring this program back to where we want it to be."

Credit is due to Maryland's personnel department for identifying cornerstone pieces of a program under fire and prioritizing new deals for each this offseason. Running back DeJuan Williams, along with defensive linemen Sidney Stewart (seven sacks) and Zahir Mathis (six sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss), were among the key retentions from last season's freshman class.

Quarterback Malik Washington was "thrown into the deep end of the pool" last fall as a freshman starter, finishing with 2,963 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Maryland lost eight straight games to end last season, but Washington was a clear bright spot, including a 459-yard, three-touchdown performance in the finale at Michigan State.

New stadium, new swagger for Northwestern

Don't tell David Braun his team will have a difficult time challenging for a playoff appearance. The hometown team this week in Chicago carries a "why not us" mentality into the season, according to Braun, who is betting on Chip Kelly to provide the offensive jolt his Wildcats desperately need.

"Arguably the best offensive coordinator in college football history made a decision to choose Northwestern," Braun said. "Why such belief? The talent within our players, within the locker room and within our coaching staff."

Northwestern has lacked explosiveness, creativity and consistent quarterback play under Braun, three things that have followed Kelly to every stop in his college career. His system should create easier throws, widen running lanes and give playmakers more opportunities in space.

Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles is the expected trigger man for Kelly. A former four-star recruit, Chiles signed with Oregon State in the 2023 recruiting cycle before spending the last two seasons with the Spartans.

After spending the past two seasons playing in a temporary facility on the shore of Lake Michigan, Northwestern moves into the new Ryan Field this fall. The Wildcats' first two nonconference games will be played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium before Ryan Field officially opens its doors to welcome Penn State in October.