The Big Ten became the final Power Four conference to unveil its schedule for the 2026 college football season when it released on Tuesday the full slate for its 18 members. One game in particular stands above the rest with reigning conference and national champion Indiana set to host Ohio State on Oct. 17 in one of the highest-profile games of the entire campaign.

The Hoosiers' road back to Big Ten supremacy features a handful of other tough tests, and if the Buckeyes are to get over the hump and win the conference, they will have to overcome challenges like home games against Oregon and Michigan and road battles at Iowa, USC and Nebraska.

Outside of conference play, a number of high-profile matchups that will define the race to the College Football Playoff. Week 2 alone features a pair of marquee non-conference showdowns: Ohio State's return trip to Texas and Michigan's home showdown against Oklahoma.

One uncertainty that remains after the schedule release is where UCLA will play its home games. The Bruins are planning a move from the Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium starting this season, but an ongoing lawsuit and lack of a finalized agreement raises questions about whether the move will occur by the start of the 2026 campaign.

USC is also a unique case after it failed to renew its rivalry series with Notre Dame. The Trojans have just 11 games scheduled and will look to fill one of their two bye weeks with a replacement non-conference matchup.

This season marks the third year of the Big Ten's Flex Protect XVIII model, which runs through 2028 and serves as the foundation for the complicated matrix that is an 18-team conference schedule. Teams have known their 2026 opponents since 2024 when the league announced matchups for the following five years, but the dates and order of those games were not solidified until Tuesday. The Flex Protect XVIII format ensures teams will play each other at least twice (once home and once away) and no more than three times from 2024-28. The league's 12 protected rivalries are exceptions to that rule.

While conference championship odds have yet to be released, the national championship odds at FanDuel outline the potential pecking order at the top of the Big Ten. Ohio State boasts the brightest national title outlook at +650, while Indiana is +700 to repeat as champion and Oregon is +950 to hoist the trophy for the first time in school history. USC (+3500), Michigan (+4000) and Penn State (+6000) could also factor into the CFP hunt.

Below are team-by-team schedules for the 2026 Big Ten football season.

2026 Big Ten football schedule

Illinois

Sept. 5 -- UAB

Sept. 12 -- Duke

Sept. 19 -- SIU

Sept. 26 -- at Ohio State

Oct. 3 -- Purdue

Oct. 10 -- at Michigan State

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- Oregon

Oct. 31 -- at Maryland

Nov. 7 -- Nebraska

Nov. 14 -- at UCLA

Nov. 21 -- Iowa

Nov. 28 -- Northwestern

Indiana

Sept. 5 -- North Texas

Sept. 12 -- Howard

Sept. 19 -- Western Kentucky

Sept. 26 -- Northwestern

Oct. 3 -- at Rutgers

Oct. 10 -- at Nebraska

Oct. 17 -- Ohio State

Oct. 24 -- at Michigan

Oct. 31 -- Minnesota

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 -- USC

Nov. 21 -- at Washington

Nov. 28 -- Purdue

Iowa

Sept. 5 -- Northern Illinois

Sept. 12 -- Iowa State

Sept. 19 -- Northern Iowa

Sept. 26 -- at Michigan

Oct. 3 -- Ohio State

Oct. 10 -- at Washington

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- at Minnesota

Oct. 31 -- Wisconsin

Nov. 7 -- at Northwestern

Nov. 14 -- Purdue

Nov. 21 -- at Illinois

Nov. 27 (Friday) -- Nebraska

Maryland

Sept. 5 -- Howard

Sept. 12 -- at UConn

Sept. 19 -- Virginia Tech

Sept. 26 -- UCLA

Oct. 3 -- at Nebraska

Oct. 10 -- at Ohio State

Oct. 17 -- Rutgers

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 -- Illinois

Nov. 7 -- at Purdue

Nov. 14 -- Wisconsin

Nov. 21 -- at USC

Nov. 28 -- Penn State

Michigan

Sept. 5 -- Western Michigan

Sept. 12 -- Oklahoma

Sept. 19 -- UTEP

Sept. 26 -- Iowa

Oct. 3 -- at Minnesota

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- Penn State

Oct. 24 -- Indiana

Oct. 31 -- at Rutgers

Nov. 7 -- Michigan State

Nov. 14 -- at Oregon

Nov. 21 -- UCLA

Nov. 28 -- at Ohio State

Michigan State

Sept. 5 -- Toledo

Sept. 12 -- Eastern Michigan

Sept. 19 -- at Notre Dame

Sept. 26 -- Nebraska

Oct. 3 -- at Wisconsin

Oct. 10 -- Illinois

Oct. 17 -- Northwestern

Oct. 24 -- at UCLA

Oct. 31 -- BYE

Nov. 7 -- at Michigan

Nov. 14 -- Washington

Nov. 21 -- Oregon

Nov. 28 -- at Rutgers

Minnesota

Sept. 3 (Thursday) -- Eastern Illinois

Sept. 12 -- Mississippi State

Sept. 19 -- Akron

Sept. 26 -- at Washington

Oct. 3 -- Michigan

Oct. 10 -- at Purdue

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- Iowa

Oct. 31 -- at Indiana

Nov. 7 -- UCLA

Nov. 14 -- at Penn State

Nov. 21 -- Northwestern

Nov. 28 -- at Wisconsin

Nebraska

Sept. 5 -- Ohio

Sept. 12 -- Bowling Green

Sept. 19 -- North Dakota

Sept. 26 -- at Michigan State

Oct. 3 -- Maryland

Oct. 10 -- Indiana

Oct. 17 -- at Oregon

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 -- Washington

Nov. 7 -- at Illinois

Nov. 14 -- at Rutgers

Nov. 21 -- Ohio State

Nov. 27 (Friday) -- at Iowa

Northwestern

Sept. 5 -- South Dakota State

Sept. 12 -- BYE

Sept. 19 -- Colorado

Sept. 26 -- at Indiana

Oct. 3 -- Penn State

Oct. 10 -- Ball State

Oct. 17 -- at Michigan State

Oct. 24 -- Rutgers

Oct. 31 -- at Oregon

Nov. 7 -- Iowa

Nov. 14 -- at Ohio State

Nov. 21 -- at Minnesota

Nov. 28 -- Illinois

Ohio State

Sept. 5 -- Ball State

Sept. 12 -- at Texas

Sept. 19 -- Kent State

Sept. 26 -- Illinois

Oct. 3 -- at Iowa

Oct. 10 -- Maryland

Oct. 17 -- at Indiana

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 -- at USC

Nov. 7 -- Oregon

Nov. 14 -- Northwestern

Nov. 21 -- at Nebraska

Nov. 28 -- Michigan

Oregon

Sept. 5 -- Boise State

Sept. 12 -- at Oklahoma State

Sept. 19 -- Portland State

Sept. 26 -- at USC

Oct. 3 -- BYE

Oct. 10 -- UCLA

Oct. 17 -- Nebraska

Oct. 24 -- at Illinois

Oct. 31 -- Northwestern

Nov. 7 -- at Ohio State

Nov. 14 -- Michigan

Nov. 21 -- at Michigan State

Nov. 28 -- Washington

Penn State

Sept. 5 -- Marshall

Sept. 12 -- at Temple

Sept. 19 -- Buffalo

Sept. 26 -- Wisconsin

Oct. 3 -- at Northwestern

Oct. 10 -- USC

Oct. 17 -- at Michigan

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 -- Purdue

Nov. 7 -- at Washington

Nov. 14 - Minnesota

Nov. 21 -- Rutgers

Nov. 28 -- at Maryland

Purdue

Sept. 5 -- Indiana State

Sept. 12 -- Wake Forest

Sept. 19 -- at UCLA

Sept. 26 -- Notre Dame

Oct. 3 -- at Illinois

Oct. 10 -- Minnesota

Oct. 17 -- Washington

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 -- at Penn State

Nov. 7 -- Maryland

Nov. 14 -- at Iowa

Nov. 21 -- Wisconsin

Nov. 28 -- at Indiana

Rutgers

Sept. 3 (Thursday) -- UMass

Sept. 11 (Friday) -- at Boston College

Sept. 19 -- USC

Sept. 26 -- Howard

Oct. 3 -- Indiana

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- at Maryland

Oct. 24 -- at Northwestern

Oct. 31 -- Michigan

Nov. 7 -- at Wisconsin

Nov. 14 -- Nebraska

Nov. 21 -- at Penn State

Nov. 28 -- Michigan State

UCLA

Sept. 5 -- at California

Sept. 12 -- San Diego State

Sept. 19 -- Purdue

Sept. 26 -- at Maryland

Oct. 3 -- BYE

Oct. 10 -- at Oregon

Oct. 17 -- Wisconsin

Oct. 24 -- Michigan State

Oct. 31 -- Nevada

Nov. 7 -- at Minnesota

Nov. 14 -- Illinois

Nov. 21 -- at Michigan

Nov. 28 -- USC

USC

Sept. 5 -- Fresno State

Sept. 12 -- Louisiana

Sept. 19 -- at Rutgers

Sept. 26 -- Oregon

Oct. 3 -- Washington

Oct. 10 -- at Penn State

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- at Wisconsin

Oct. 31 -- Ohio State

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 -- at Indiana

Nov. 21 -- Maryland

Nov. 28 -- at UCLA

Washington

Sept. 5 -- Washington State

Sept. 12 -- Utah State

Sept. 19 -- Eastern Washington

Sept. 26 -- Minnesota

Oct. 3 -- at USC

Oct. 10 -- Iowa

Oct. 17 -- at Purdue

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 -- at Nebraska

Nov. 7 -- Penn State

Nov. 14 -- Michigan State

Nov. 21 -- Indiana

Nov. 28 -- at Oregon

Wisconsin

Sept. 6 (Sunday) -- Notre Dame (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Sept. 12 -- Western Illinois

Sept. 19 -- Eastern Michigan

Sept. 26 -- at Penn State

Oct. 3 -- Michigan State

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- at UCLA

Oct. 24 -- USC

Oct. 31 -- at Iowa

Nov. 7 -- Rutgers

Nov. 14 -- at Maryland

Nov. 21 -- at Purdue

Nov. 28 -- Minnesota