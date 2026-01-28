The Big Ten released its finalized 2026 football schedule Tuesday night, 14 weeks of action guaranteed to spark national interest given the league's reign atop college football following Indiana's national championship run.

The Big Ten and SEC have sparred for months over future College Football Playoff formats and for now, with the bracket staying at 12 teams for next season, the Big Ten holds the crown over its southern brethren after the Hoosiers' unbeaten and historic finish. Much like the SEC, however, there's a chance the conference could cannibalize itself in 2026 given the wealth of quality programs we're expecting to see in the top 25.

The SEC was behind the playoff committee's new "enhanced" tool used this past season to further emphasize strength of schedule in its selection process. "Record strength" is what helped the SEC produce a record-setting five entries, a number the Big Ten will try and match in 2026.

Ranking the Big Ten's schedules from the easiest to toughest next season with a heavy emphasis on our way-too-early rankings, here's a glance at every team's difficulty metrics following Tuesday's reveal.

1. Wisconsin

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 2

The Badgers miss Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Indiana. USC is the only conference game against an opponent we're expecting to be ranked in the preseason. Also, no Big Ten team has a bigger stage opening weekend than the Badgers, who "host" Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin hasn't beaten the Fighting Irish since 1963 (the two teams have played twice since) and a win would be Luke Fickell's best during an otherwise forgettable tenure up to this point.

2. Penn State

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

How's this for luck ahead of Matt Campbell's first season? The Nittany Lions will not have to play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during conference play and get USC at Beaver Stadium. There are teams with more favorable schedules overall, sure, but Penn State has to like its chances as a potential dark horse to find a place in the top tier of the league standings relative to the talent Campbell's bringing in from the transfer portal.

3. Illinois

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 2

The Fighting Illini on Sept. 12 host Duke, the reigning ACC champions who replace star quarterback Darian Mensah, their leading receiver and several other departures to the portal. Win that one and Bret Bielema's team should be unbeaten and potentially ranked when the league slate opens Sept. 26 against Ohio State. Illinois will host Oregon for the first time since 1993 later in the season after trying to end a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes. Those are the only opponents ranked inside our way-too-early top 25.

4. Rutgers

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

Indiana, Michigan and USC are the most challenging matchups for the Scarlet Knights, who will entertain each of those preseason top-15s at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers has a favorable shot at getting off to a hot start in September against UMass, Boston College and Howard before reality sets in for Greg Schiano's team.

5. Maryland

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

If Mike Locksley fails to find momentum next fall, Maryland leaders may begin asking serious questions about the program's future. The good news? There's enough winnable games on the Big Ten schedule that should lead to bowl eligibility. One of the three ranked opponents Maryland will face, at least in our estimation, is Virginia Tech. The Terps host James Franklin's Hokies on Sept. 19 before embarking on the conference slate, which includes road games at Ohio State, USC and Nebraska.

6. Minnesota

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

As long as the Golden Gophers don't stub a toe against Mississippi State in the nonconference, they should have a shot at exceeding last season's win total thanks to a manageable slate. Minnesota's three toughest games are Indiana, Washington and Michigan, two of which come away from home. With most of their defensive two-deep back within the front seven, the Golden Gophers could be a team to watch with this schedule.

7. Washington

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

If the Huskies can defend their home turf and go 7-0 at home in 2026 with Demond Williams Jr. at quarterback, they could be going to the playoff under Jedd Fisch. That would include an "upset" of Indiana, should it come to fruition. Road games at Oregon and USC are difficult, but other matchups away from Seattle against Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue should be victories.

8. UCLA

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

Bob Chesney built these Bruins through the transfer portal and he expects early-season success against the likes of California, San Diego State and Nevada will prepare UCLA for a robust Big Ten schedule. The Bruins play Michigan in Ann Arbor and Oregon at Autzen Stadium while getting USC at home.

9. Purdue

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

Notre Dame has outscored Purdue, 122-37, the last two seasons and these teams meet again on Sept. 19. After that for the Boilermakers, they'll only play two more ranked opponents (Indiana, Washington). And they'll get win opportunities against three Big Ten foes who failed to reach bowl games in 2025 -- Maryland, Wisconsin and UCLA.

10. Iowa

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

Now's the time to kick rival Iowa State down while the Hawkeyes can following Matt Campbell's departure to Penn State. Iowa hosts the Cyclones on Sept. 12 before Big Ten play begins. The conference schedule is highlighted by games against Michigan, Washington and Ohio State for Kirk Ferentz's group. Seesaw matchups at Minnesota and Illinois will likely determine this team's finish in 2026.

11. Michigan State

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 4

Pat Fitzgerald may have to get a bit crafty during his first season with the Spartans since the schedule does this program no favors. After traveling to Notre Dame on Sept. 19, Michigan State's Big Ten slate includes the Spartans' first trip to the Rose Bowl in more than a decade. Michigan State's 3-4 all-time against UCLA with the last matchup in Los Angeles coming in 1974. Michigan State goes to Michigan on Nov. 7 and plays three other top-25 foes.

12. USC

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 4

If there's a silver lining in the Trojans' schedule, it's that three of USC's four toughest games will be played in Los Angeles (Ohio State, Oregon and Washington). The trip to Indiana on Nov. 14 marks USC's first matchup with the Hoosiers since 1982. USC will go to Happy Valley to take on Penn State and meets Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium, too. USC battling Oregon in Week 4 is new since that rivalry game is often reserved for November. An important season for Lincoln Riley, there's very little margin for error.

13. Michigan

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 4

Those with early Heisman future tickets on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood should know early if the rising sophomore has a chance in the race based on the first half of the Wolverines' slate. The Kyle Whittingham era at Michigan officially kicks off on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan, but Oklahoma comes to Ann Arbor the following weekend with the first Big Ten clash two weeks later against Iowa on Sept. 26.

14. Indiana

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 4

What does Indiana have in store for its encore coming off the program's first national title? The Hoosiers snapped a 30-game skid to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game last season with the much-anticipated rematch coming Oct. 17 in Bloomington, Indiana. In addition, Indiana hosts USC for only the second time in program history and will try to be road warriors against Michigan and Washington -- two teams ranked inside CBS Sports' way-too-early top 25.

15. Nebraska

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 4

Matt Rhule hasn't beaten a nationally-ranked opponent yet with the Huskers, but he's going to get four bites at that apple in 2026 against Indiana, Ohio State, Washington and Oregon. Nebraska will try and end a three-year losing streak to Iowa as well with an important contest against the Hawkeyes on the road to close out the regular season on Nov. 27.

16. Oregon

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 4

The Ducks benefitted from a somewhat soft conference schedule in 2025, but that changes next season. Not only are Washington and USC back on the schedule, but Ohio State and Michigan have been added. There's also a nonconference game at Oklahoma State, which could be college football's next Indiana if former North Texas coach Eric Morris shows out in Year 1. Speaking of the Hoosiers, who handed the Ducks two losses last season, Oregon won't have to deal with Curt Cignetti's group until the postseason. The final four-week stretch against Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Washington will be season-defining.

17. Northwestern

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 3

Northwestern's the only team in college football with the dubious distinction of playing Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State on the road next season. That's potentially three top-5 opponents for the Wildcats away from home. Brutal. They're going to be multi-touchdown underdogs in those games and may not be favored to beat Illinois, Iowa or Penn State, either. David Braun will find out a lot about his team after Deion Sanders and Colorado come to town on Sept. 19.

18. Ohio State

Opponents in way-too-early top 25: 5

Ohio State is our preseason No. 1 at CBS Sports, but the Buckeyes take on five of the next top-10 teams during the regular season. Depending on where Indiana and Texas are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25, no other program in the country has two road games against potentially the nation's two best teams next season. They'll go to USC as well and play Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, where the Hawkeyes rarely lose. Oregon and Michigan come at home, making this Ohio State schedule arguably the toughest of Ryan Day's tenure.