2026 Big Ten predicted order of finish: Ohio State ahead of Oregon, Indiana in unofficial media poll

The unofficial Big Ten preseason poll was released Monday, ahead of the league's media days in Chicago. The top of the league is as crowded as ever entering the 2026 season, and the preseason media rankings -- compiled by Cleveland.com -- reflect a conference with legitimate national title aspirations.

Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana lead the way after the Buckeyes and Hoosiers -- along with Michigan -- combined to win the past three national championships, a run that has shifted the balance of power in college football and intensified the race to Indianapolis this fall.

The Buckeyes claimed the top spot in the preseason poll, but just barely. Oregon received 15 first-place votes to Ohio State's 11, underscoring how little separation exists between the conference's two most complete rosters. Indiana checked in at No. 3 and can no longer be viewed as a feel-good underdog after its breakthrough on the national stage.

That's the backdrop for a season loaded with title contenders, intriguing coaching changes and several programs capable of reaching the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten's traditional powers still command plenty of attention, but Oregon's rapid rise under Dan Lanning and Indiana's transformation have expanded the conference's championship race.

Speaking of the Hoosiers, they received five first-place votes to repeat as league champions and finished third in the cumulative preseason rankings. Indiana is followed by USC, Michigan, Washington and Penn State.

Projected Big Ten standings

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) 1 Ohio State (15) 2 Oregon (11) 3 Indiana (5) 4 USC 5 Michigan 6 Penn State 7 Washington 8 Iowa 9 Illinois 10 Minnesota 11 Nebraska 12 Wisconsin 13 UCLA 14 Northwestern 15 Maryland 16 Michigan State 17 Rutgers 18 Purdue