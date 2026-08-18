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2026 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: Texas, Oregon and the SEC lead honorees

There are just three unanimous first-team selections from our CBS Sports experts

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3 min read
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Mike Meredith, CBS Sports

With the college football season just a few weeks away, our panel was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2026 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts across CBS Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they believe will shine brightest on the gridiron over the next few months.

Just three players received unanimous CBS Sports Preseason All-America honors: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Smith, Moore and Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington all return as preseason first-team picks after ending the 2025 campaign in the same position.

Miami (FL)'s Malachi Toney is a particularly noteworthy selection this preseason, chosen both as a first-team all-purpose player and second-team wide receiver. As a freshman, he amassed 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, along with 13 yards and another score rushing, while also completing 4 of 7 passes for two touchdowns passing and gaining 298 yards on 23 punt returns.

The SEC leads the way with 15 first-team and 25 overall selections, the Big Ten falling next in line with half as many total honorees. Combined, the two powerhouse conferences account for 38 of 54 total picks (70%). Ten SEC and six Big Ten programs are represented on the teams.

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC1525
Big Ten613
ACC25
Big 1205
Independent (Notre Dame)23
Sun Belt12
MAC10

In total, 25 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections.

Texas leads the way with the most overall picks; all five Longhorns were chosen for the first team. Oregon, LSU and Miami (FL) are next up with four total selections, the Ducks sporting three first-teamers. Georgia, reigning champion Indiana, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas Tech each saw three players selected.

Adding to the accolades for Oregon are a couple of individual preseason honors with Dante Moore named 2026 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year and Dan Lanning earning recognition as 2026 CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year. 

2026 CBS Sports Preseason All-America

First team

* Unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Dante Moore

Oregon

Sr.

RB

Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss

Jr.

RB

Jadan Baugh

Florida

Jr.

WR

Jeremiah Smith *

Ohio State

Jr.

WR

Cam Coleman

Texas

Jr.

TE

Trey'Dez Green

LSU

Jr.

C

Drew Bobo

Georgia

5th-year

OT

Carter Smith

Indiana

5th-year

OT

Trevor Goosby

Texas

Sr.

OG

Anthonie Knapp

Notre Dame

Jr.

OG

Luke Montgomery

Ohio State

Sr.

Defense


DE/EDGE

Colin Simmons *

Texas

Jr.

DE/EDGE

Dylan Stewart

South Carolina

Jr.

DT

A'Mauri Washington

Oregon

Sr.

DT

David Stone

Oklahoma

Jr.

LB

Rasheem Biles

Texas

Sr.

LB

Sammy Brown

Clemson

Jr.

LB

Xavier Atkins

Auburn

Jr.

CB

Leonard Moore *

Notre Dame

Jr.

CB

Ellis Robinson IV

Georgia

Jr.

DB

KJ Bolden

Georgia

Jr.

DB

Koi Perich

Oregon

Jr.

Special teams


K

Tate Sandell

Oklahoma

5th-year

P

Evan Crenshaw

Troy

5th-year

KRDa'Realyst ClarkKent State Sr.
PRRyan NiblettTexas Sr.
APMalachi ToneyMiami (FL) Soph.

Second team

Offense


QB

Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss

5th-year

RB

Ahmad Hardy

Missouri

Jr.

RB

Mark Fletcher Jr.

Miami (FL)

Sr.

WR

Malachi Toney

Miami (FL)

Soph.

WR

Charlie Becker

Indiana

Jr.

TE

Terrance Carter Jr.

Texas Tech

5th-year

C

Kade Pieper

Iowa

Sr.

OT

Jordan Seaton

LSU

Jr.

OT

Cayden Green

Missouri

Sr.

OG

Greg Johnson

Minnesota

Sr.

OG

Evan Tengesdahl

Cincinnati

Sr.

Defense


DE/EDGE

Anthony Smith

Minnesota

5th-year

DE/EDGE

John Henry Daley

Michigan

Sr.

DT

Ahmad Moten Sr.

Miami (FL)

5th-year

DT

AJ Holmes

Texas Tech

5th-year

LB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Notre Dame

Jr.

LB

Rolijah Hardy

Indiana

Jr.

LB

Whit Weeks

LSU

Sr.

CB

Zabien Brown

Alabama

Jr.

CB

Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon

Soph.

DB

Ty Benefield

LSU

Sr.

DB

Bray Hubbard

Alabama

Sr.

Special teams


K

Lucas Carneiro

Ole Miss

5th-Year

P

Palmer Williams

Baylor

Sr.

KR

Chauncy Cobb

Arkansas State

Sr.

PR

Vicari Swain

South Carolina

Sr.

APJ'Koby WilliamsTexas Tech Jr.
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