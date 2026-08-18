2026 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: Texas, Oregon and the SEC lead honorees

With the college football season just a few weeks away, our panel was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2026 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts across CBS Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they believe will shine brightest on the gridiron over the next few months.

Just three players received unanimous CBS Sports Preseason All-America honors: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Smith, Moore and Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington all return as preseason first-team picks after ending the 2025 campaign in the same position.

Miami (FL)'s Malachi Toney is a particularly noteworthy selection this preseason, chosen both as a first-team all-purpose player and second-team wide receiver. As a freshman, he amassed 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, along with 13 yards and another score rushing, while also completing 4 of 7 passes for two touchdowns passing and gaining 298 yards on 23 punt returns.

The SEC leads the way with 15 first-team and 25 overall selections, the Big Ten falling next in line with half as many total honorees. Combined, the two powerhouse conferences account for 38 of 54 total picks (70%). Ten SEC and six Big Ten programs are represented on the teams.

Conference First team Total selections SEC 15 25 Big Ten 6 13 ACC 2 5 Big 12 0 5 Independent (Notre Dame) 2 3 Sun Belt 1 2 MAC 1 0

In total, 25 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections.

Texas leads the way with the most overall picks; all five Longhorns were chosen for the first team. Oregon, LSU and Miami (FL) are next up with four total selections, the Ducks sporting three first-teamers. Georgia, reigning champion Indiana, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas Tech each saw three players selected.

Adding to the accolades for Oregon are a couple of individual preseason honors with Dante Moore named 2026 CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year and Dan Lanning earning recognition as 2026 CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year.

2026 CBS Sports Preseason All-America

First team

* Unanimous selection

Second team