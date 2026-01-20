The Indiana Hoosiers winning the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship has officially ushered in a new era in college football.

Once the team with the most losses in college football history, the Hoosiers captured their first national title in a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night to cap off one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history by coach Curt Cignetti.

After being one of the darlings of the 2024 season but losing in the first round of its first CFP appearance, Indiana garnered little respect as a legit contender entering the 2025 season. The Hoosiers were 100-1 to win the title going into the season, but they proved to be the nation's most dominant team all year, going 16-0 en route to the national title.

Things will be much different for the Hoosiers coming into 2026, as there's no longer any question about their place as one of the nation's best programs. They are 7-1 in the lookahead odds for the 2026 national championship, trailing only Ohio State and Notre Dame -- co-favorites at 13/2. Texas (15/2) once again finds itself near the top of the odds sheet going into Arch Manning's second season, with Oregon (9-1) rounding out the top five with Dante Moore returning to Eugene.

In total, 10 teams have title odds inside 20-1, including Miami, which is 19-1 after falling painfully short of its first title in 25 years.

Below you can find every team with odds of 100-1 or better to win the 2026 national championship.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook