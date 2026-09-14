The CBS Sports college football schedule for the 2026 season is loaded with marquee matchups this fall, highlighted by 14 appearances of the Big Ten on CBS at the usual kickoff of 3:30 p.m. ET.

Unbeaten and nationally ranked USC's cross-country trip to New Jersey kicks off the Trojans' conference schedule at Rutgers in Week 3, while Iowa's trek to Michigan comes the following weekend, offering an early separator, of sorts, within the league standings. CBS will also broadcast the Black Friday rivalry game between Nebraska and Iowa, this year set for Iowa City on Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET, before the final Big Ten on CBS game of the regular season on Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Of the many storylines to follow this season in college football that will not be overlooked is the return of the Pac-12. CBS Sports will be bringing you coverage of the new-look league on CBS and CBS Sports Network, including some high-profile nonconference games and the Pac-12 Championship Game at the end of the season on CBS.

Of course, in addition to the Big Ten games and Pac-12 games on the docket, CBS Sports will also feature three games in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force, which will conclude with the Army-Navy game in its traditional spot on the calendar, this year being hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Check out the full schedule below of games on CBS and Paramount+ and a closer look at the top matchups that will be featured as part of the early CBS college football schedule.

2026 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Sept. 19 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. USC at Rutgers

BYU at Colorado State Sat., Sept. 26 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Iowa at Michigan

Arizona at Washington State Sat., Oct. 3 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Navy at Air Force

Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 10 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 17 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 24 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 31 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 7 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game

Air Force at Army Sat., Nov. 14 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 27 12 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa Sat., Nov. 28 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Dec. 4 8 p.m. Pac-12 Championship Game Sat., Dec. 12 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Thu., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

CBS will announce additional details on its 2026 roster of games and studio announcers at a later date.

Now let's highlight the top games set for CBS this season.

Sept. 19: USC at Rutgers

Long road trip for dark horse Trojans

With Jayden Maiava back and a solid 2025 campaign to build on, USC has become a popular pick for a team that could elevate its status in the Big Ten this fall. But one is rushing to put the Trojans in the top tier with the likes of Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon just yet, in part because of USC's road woes in Big Ten play.

Lincoln Riley is 3-6 in Big Ten road games, and until the Trojans are delivering more consistent results, they won't be considered a contender along with those other College Football Playoff competitors. Now if we see USC make the trip and take care of business, attention will turn to the following week's opponent (Oregon) and a chance for the Trojans to make their statement as a legitimate contender in the 2026 playoff race.

Sept. 26: Iowa at Michigan

Points coming at a premium

Considering the defensive strength of these two teams at the line of scrimmage, the ability to extend possessions and execute in the red zone will be paramount when the Hawkeyes and Wolverines get together at Michigan Stadium. Michigan has won four straight in the series dating back to the 2019 season, two of which have come in the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa's lone touchdown against the Wolverines over that stretch came four years ago in Iowa City during a 27-14 setback.

After failing to produce a starting quarterback during fall camp, Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski shared snaps in the opener before Brown separated himself during a Week 2 victory at Iowa State. The former Auburn transfer is in his second season in Tim Lester's offense. Michigan has its own quarterback situation brewing with sophomore Bryce Underwood, whose first couple of starts this fall have left much to be desired in the passing game.

Nov. 27: Nebraska at Iowa

A guaranteed Black Friday grinder

There's so much passion and history in this rivalry that was reignited by Nebraska's move to the Big Ten. And since 2011 this game has not only been a late November fixture on the calendar but almost every game seems to be close. Of the 15 meetings as Big Ten foes, 10 of the games have been decided by eight points or less and six have come down to a field goal.

Last season's 40-16 rout by Iowa was indicative of two teams that were finishing their campaigns in far different positions from a health perspective, as the Hawkeyes were wrapping up a successful top-25 season while the Cornhuskers were down to backup quarterbacks and barreling towards a 2-5 finish to the season. If both Nebraska and Iowa are playing for stakes late in the year, history suggests it'll be another close one for the corn rivals.