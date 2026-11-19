The 2026-27 college football coaching cycle should be quieter than the wild one a year ago that featured LSU, Florida and Penn State all making new hires.

The operative word is should. There's one bombshell scenario that could shake up the entire cycle that you'll want to read to the bottom to consider.

Currently, there are three Power Four openings (Baylor, Florida State and Maryland) and three Group of Six jobs (Arkansas State, Sam Houston State and UTEP). There will be more schools to join that group even if industry sources expect the total number to be much less than the 32 that opened last cycle.

Who could fill the currently and soon-to-be vacant jobs?

Just as CBS Sports did last cycle, we've broken the options down into different tiers to make it easier for you. If we did our job right, every coach who gets a head coaching job this cycle will be somewhere on our list below.

Sitting Power Four coaches who may listen

Manny Diaz, Duke

Could we get a Sunshine State redux for Diaz? It's possible. But sources in recent days have indicated that Diaz's candidacy has cooled a bit. Things may not have worked out for Diaz at Miami, but he's built a consistent winner in Durham at 25-12 overall. That's with fewer resources than most of the ACC (Duke's 2026 roster cost is just more than $15 million this season). Diaz is a Florida State alumnus and has been a consistent name associated with this job when speaking with industry sources. The Seminoles, who just hired Jeff Purinton as athletics director, have only recently begun aggressively engaging with potential candidates.

Willie Fritz, Houston

It took Willie Fritz all of 63 years to get his first Power Four job. And surprise, surprise he's crushed it. Fritz is 21-14 at Houston and has had the Cougars in the Big 12 title mix the last two seasons. Fritz, who's coached and won at basically every level of college football, is now emerging as a candidate for Power Four programs at the ripe old age of 66 (only one year older than Curt Cignetti). Fritz is a candidate at Maryland and has been mentioned with Florida State by sources. But would he really leave Houston to start over? The Cougars have one of the lowest roster costs in college football, and his interest elsewhere could also serve as leverage to generate additional money for his roster.

Eric Morris, Oklahoma State

Morris is an intriguing potential candidate for athletic directors because of his history of quarterback development -- the man who discovered Cam Ward could have his second No. 1 overall pick in three seasons if Drew Mestemaker declares for the draft -- and consistently successful offensive football. He's a name that's come up for Florida State. But sources are skeptical he'd leave Stillwater, where he's found a strong regional and personality fit, after just one season.

Would he get out before it gets weird?

Lincoln Riley, USC

Last year at this time, there was no bigger behind-the-scenes college football rumor than Lincoln Riley leaving USC to take a job back home in Texas. This year, those picked up again midseason after the Trojans lost games to Oregon and Wisconsin. But the tenor around Los Angeles seems to have cooled in recent weeks, especially following a home win over No. 2 Ohio State.

Riley's on firmer standing than he was a month ago, but industry sources are still keeping tabs on his situation. Getty Images

There's a lot of optimism about USC's star-studded freshman class and Riley's reported $70 million buyout remains unpalatable, though maybe not insurmountable, for USC.

How the Trojans finish the season will be interesting to follow. USC hosts Maryland this week before facing rival UCLA. A 9-3 finish with a win over the Bruins would be a strong statement from Riley. Bad losses down the stretch? You never know. It could be a very busy cycle in the Lone Star State.

Texas forever

FBS Head Coaches

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

G.J. Kinne, Texas State

Zach Kittley, FAU

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

FCS Head Coaches

Todd Whitten, Tarleton State

Peter Rossomando, Lamar

Clint Killough, Incarnate Word

Braxton Harris, Campbell

Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View

Interim Head Coach

Joe Klanderman, Baylor

FBS Assistant Coaches

Shawn Bell, Houston

Skyler Cassity, Oklahoma State

Seth Doege, Arizona

Jonathan Patke, Duke

Matt Powledge, North Texas

D'Eriq King, SMU

The number of coaches in this section hint at the stratification among the 13 FBS head jobs in the state (three of which are already open) from a Power Four job in Baylor to Sam Houston and UTEP, which are both considered to be among the worst FBS jobs. Two more could come open if Traylor leaves UTSA for Baylor, as multiple sources believe he's the leader in the clubhouse for that job, and if Fritz leaves Houston for anything. And then there's a third (TCU) which industry sources are still monitoring heading into the last few weeks of the regular season as Sonny Dykes' grip slips.

Recent years of hiring in Texas show how specific the state can be with candidates including former high school coaches like Traylor and Joey McGuire. Speaking of McGuire, industry sources brought up nearly half of his coaching staff as potential fits for Group of Six jobs (Mack Leftwich, Justin Johnson, Shiel Wood and Kenny Perry).

The Group of Six options

Jason Eck, New Mexico

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty

Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Charles Huff, Memphis

Jeff Monken, Army

Dan Mullen, UNLV

Willie Simmons, FIU

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan

While there's no belle of the ball like there was last year, Eck is the closest thing to that as a coach who could be in the mix for a litany of Power Four options, including several jobs that are not yet available. Eck would be a natural fit at Wisconsin, his alma mater, or at Colorado, where his former New Mexico athletics director Fernando Lovo is now in charge of Buffaloes' program with Deion Sanders on somewhat of a hot seat.

Well, there's a familiar name

Brian Kelly, CBS Sports

Jimbo Fisher, ACC Network

Hugh Freeze, Unemployed

Mike Norvell, Unemployed

Brian Kelly, now working as a CBS Sports analyst, is in the mix for a couple jobs this cycle. The former Notre Dame and LSU head coach has already interviewed for the Maryland job and has been expected to get an interview at Florida State. Of the two, he is considered a more serious contender for Maryland.

"I think it's an undervalued asset, in terms of the Big Ten," Kelly said on SiriusXM this week about the Maryland job. "There's a great commitment there from the administration. All those things are in play, but again, there are great candidates for all of these jobs."

Fisher wants back in the game, per sources, at a place where he won the 2013 national championship. Getty Images

ACC Network analyst Jimbo Fisher has been working hard behind the scenes to return to Florida State, according to sources. Fisher, who won a national championship at FSU in 2013, has support from former players and some influential boosters. Industry sources are mixed on how real a shot he has at actually getting the job, though, especially now that FSU has hired a new athletics director. The 61-year-old's value proposition is heavily reliant on the fact that his Texas A&M buyout with no mitigation would theoretically allow him to take a lower salary from FSU and defray that money to the roster or his assistant coaching pool.

Former Ole Miss and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze could also be eyeing a return to a familiar place. After Arkansas State fired Buch Jones earlier this week, Freeze was the immediate name that came up with multiple sources, and multiple appearances by him on different podcasts coincidentally appeared as the Red Wolves job opened. Freeze went 10-2 in his lone season at Arkansas State in 2011 before leaving for Ole Miss. It didn't end well for Freeze last year at Auburn but he'd like to get back into coaching and Arkansas State would make a lot of sense as a landing spot.

Finally, there's Mike Norvell who lost his job at Florida State earlier this year. Norvell would like to work next season but if the carousel remains quiet and we don't see the domino effect of last year, he may be more likely to land a coordinator job than a head coaching one.

'Hotshot' coordinators

Marcus Arroyo, Arizona State

Blake Baker, LSU

Shannon Dawson, Miami

Bryant Haines, Indiana

Corey Heatherman, Miami

Jay Hill, Michigan

Brennan Marion, Colorado

Kelly Poppinga, BYU

Glenn Schumann, Georgia

Mike Shanahan, Indiana

Joe Sloan, Kentucky

Arthur Smith, Ohio State

Kane Wommack, Alabama

Despite one industry source telling CBS Sports "that list is the smallest it's been in years," there are still plenty of coordinators looking to move up, but many of them could be blocked by two factors. One, the down market in general. Fewer jobs create a logjam. There is also the fact that in this environment, decision-makers are looking for established head coaches given all the tumult organizationally.

The Indiana coordinators, Heatherman, Schumann, Dawson, Wommack and Baker fit the typical mold of highly visible coordinators attached to big programs. Haines is seen as more likely to become an NFL defensive coordinator than a college head coach, as is Heatherman.

Beyond that, there is pessimism about the crop in general.

The 36-year-old Schumann has worked under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart and may be ready to lead his own program. Getty Images

Schumann's name has become heavily linked with Florida State. Like his boss Kirby Smart before him, Schumann has stayed more than a decade in one place. He was linked to the North Carolina job that ultimately went to Bill Belichick, but FSU could be a big enough role to leave the security of the Georgia machine. Purinton (the FSU AD) and Schumann were both at Alabama together from 2006-15, though Schumann was a student assistant and GA at the time. Part of the appeal on Schumann is FSU won't have to pay a costly buyout to hire him.

"He's the inexpensive option," one industry source said. "They don't have the money, and they need to put money into the roster. So that's their big thing."

Marion, the former Sacramento State head coach, would be a surprising candidate because he just left an FBS job for Colorado's OC perch, but he has come up as a possible option if smaller Texas spots or either of the New Mexico jobs open. Wommack was a finalist for the Arkansas job last cycle and has experience as a head coach at South Alabama. Smith has been mentioned for the Maryland job, was a candidate for the North Carolina job and would make sense as an option at Memphis if Charles Huff were to leave.

Industry sources have mentioned Dawson and Baker as possibilities at Tulane should Will Hall be one-and-done.

Assistants for the right job

Gino Guidugli, Notre Dame

Mike Mickens, Baltimore Ravens

Corey Parker, Illinois

Larry Porter, Auburn

JaMarcus Shephard's immediate success at Oregon State shows that sometimes all a coach needs is a chance even if they haven't been the traditional playcaller so many jobs seek when looking to elevate an assistant coach to a head job. With adept skills as a motivator and joining forces with a high-level general manager (Eron Hodges), the Beavers have had success with a candidate who didn't fit the mold many thought they'd go for.

Guidugli has ties to Cincinnati, Mickens has MAC experience and could be a fit at Northern Illinois or Eastern Michigan -- as would Parker, an alumnus of the program. A source mentioned Porter as a fit for Arkansas State, where he coached from 1999-2001.

Only for a homecoming

Jordan Lynch, Mount Carmel High School

Philip Rivers isn't the only famous alumnus who could land a head job during the 2026 coaching cycle. Lynch, a Northern Illinois legend and one of the most productive dual-threat QBs of the 21st century, is now a multiple-time state champion head coach at Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago. He's also considered one of the top potential options for the open Northern Illinois job, which has been vacant in a full-time capacity since Thomas Hammock left on Feb. 18 to be the Seattle Seahawks' running back coach.

Lynch has coaching experience at his alma mater, too. He spent the 2017 season in DeKalb as the program's quarterback coach.

FCS coaches to know

Chennis Berry, SC State

Jeff Faris, Austin Peay

Will Healy, East Tennessee

Bobby Wilder, Tennessee Tech

Brian Wright, Northern Arizona

Brent Vigen, Montana State

The FCS-to-FBS pipeline has generated some of the biggest success stories in college football. Less than five years ago, Curt Cignetti was coaching FCS James Madison as he shepherded the Dukes into the FBS. His replacement, Bob Chesney, arrived from FCS Holy Cross. Now both are two of the most successful coaches in college football.

There may not be a Cignetti or Chesney in this cycle, but there are some quality options if a program is willing to go outside the box. Montana's Brent Vigen turned down the Oregon State job last season and will likely be choosy about what he'd consider.

You've waited this long: The Michigan of it all

Bob Chesney, UCLA

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

If there is one potential opening that could have a seismic impact on this coaching carousel, it's Michigan.

As CBS Sports first reported back on Oct. 28, multiple industry sources believed Michigan could be in the market for a new head coach for the second consecutive cycle. Since that report, it has only gotten worse for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines have lost their last two games, including a dreadful 15-6 loss to Michigan State, and fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck, paying a record-setting $10 million to get out of his contract.

The latest development is Michigan has a new incoming athletics director in Texas A&M's Trev Alberts. Interestingly, Alberts' first day at Michigan will be Dec. 1, three days after Michigan's regular season finale against Ohio State. Multiple industry sources believe Alberts' arrival in Ann Arbor increases the odds Whittingham could be one-and-done. The belief is that it would be a retirement/negotiated walking-away rather than an outright firing.

Should Michigan get back in the coaching search market, it becomes the clear top job available and the biggest names of the sport could be considered. In short: all hell would break loose in a coaching cycle that many industry sources believe should be otherwise tame as far as blueblood openings.

Sources say Cignetti has expressed concerns about Indiana's ability to sustain an elite roster beyond this season. Getty Images

Would Indiana's Curt Cignetti consider an intraconference move to a Big Ten school with deeper pockets and resources? Sources have indicated that Cignetti has expressed concerns about funding and the program's ability to sustain winning at this level, and the roster outlook for 2027 is less rosy with many of the program's best players set to depart, including possible top-10 pick Charlie Becker.

According to one source, Cignetti has relayed this idea to his staff: "Let's keep winning because this (roster) nest is going to be empty at the end of the year."

What about UCLA's Bob Chesney, who is currently negotiating -- but has not signed -- a lucrative contract extension to stay with the Bruins?

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer was a serious candidate last cycle -- the preferred choice of outgoing AD Warde Manuel -- though his Crimson Tide look well positioned to not only make the College Football Playoff but possibly receive a first-round bye. DeBoer received a $2 million raise to $12.5 million annually and a contract extension that runs through 2033 after a playoff run to the Rose Bowl

Wake Forest's Jake Dickert has been the hottest coaching candidate this cycle for his work positioning the 9-1 Demon Deacons as a possible playoff team. He declined getting involved in any of the vacant job searches and instead signed a "long-term contract extension," according to the school. Is that enough of a firewall to dissuade Michigan from trying to poach Dickert? The terms of Dickert's extension are not public.