2026 College Football Playoff bracket projection: Notre Dame, Georgia take top seeds

Less than a month remains until the 2026 college football season begins, and coming out of an offseason during which it seemed like the focus was everything except what happens on the field, it is finally time to turn our attention to what might happen as the campaign progresses through the end of the year and into 2027.

It's possible that the College Football Playoff will undergo further changes in the coming years, but for now, a 12-team field will need to be determined at season's end.

There are already some especially tasty matchups early in the season that will likely go a long way toward determining which teams are competing for the national championship in January. Texas-Ohio State, Ole Miss-LSU and Oklahoma-Michigan are just a few games that will almost certainly impact the CFP field.

Will there be more surprises in store for 2026-27 like there were last season when Indiana took the No. 1 seed with Tulane and James Madison both qualifying and No. 10 seed Miami (FL) advancing all the way to the CFP National Championship?

There will be opportunities to debate and update the projected bracket all season, but let's start with a preseason look at how the field may well come together in December.

College Football Playoff field projection

First-round byes: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami

First round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas: Boise State wins the Pac-12 and finishes as the top-ranked Group of Six program. The bad news is that it comes with a road trip to Austin to face the supremely talented Texas Longhorns. Texas again came up short in the SEC Championship to miss out on a first-round bye and takes it out on Boise State. Winner: Texas

No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Texas Tech: Like former LSU coach Brian Kelly predicted, I believe Lane Kiffin has a good shot to finish 10-2 in his first year and sneak into the playoff. With one of the sport's most expensive rosters, Kiffin delivers an early return on investment with a road playoff win. Winner: LSU

No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Indiana: Even after winning a national championship a year ago, Indiana still doesn't seem to be getting the benefit of the doubt. Sure, they lost multiple key contributors, including D'Angelo Ponds, Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. But after watching Curt Cignetti and his staff get the best out of Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza the last two seasons, I'm betting on his ability to maximize Josh Hoover. Winner: Indiana

Oregon at Ole Miss: The Rebels host their second consecutive home playoff game, but get a very formidable foe in Oregon. In a battle of two of the most highly regarded quarterbacks in Oregon's Dante Moore and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, I give the slight edge to the home team. The one-two punch of Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy will be hard to beat in 2026. Winner: Ole Miss

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Notre Dame: Is it possible that Ole Miss is better than last season? It depends on whether you believe in new offensive coordinator John David Baker's ability to keep the offense from dropping off without former head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. In the best-case scenario, the offense is still great, the defense is very good, and the Rebels keep finding ways to win close games. There's a lot to love about Notre Dame, a team I expect to go undefeated in the regular season, but after a long layoff, they trip up against a hot team. Winner: Ole Miss

No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Georgia: Two former Saban disciples will duke it out in Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Georgia's Kirby Smart. Georgia is going to win some ugly games in the regular season, but it'll give it some resiliency for when it matters most. On paper at least, Indiana should have a real chance to repeat as national champs. But in this projected bracket path, I think Georgia proves to be too much for the Hoosiers. Winner: Georgia

No. 11 LSU vs. No. 3 Ohio State: LSU fans will be dreaming big after Lane guided them to not only a playoff berth, but a first-round road win. The fairytale would end against a talented Buckeyes team that is more battle-tested than the version we saw in 2025. Winner: Ohio State

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Miami (FL): Is this the year that Texas finally breaks through with Arch Manning and all the talent Steve Sarkisian has assembled in Austin? There are still Arch doubters, but it feels like this team has enough talent to make a real run. There's a lot to like about Miami and this one could have the makings of a heavyweight fight, but Texas finds a way to eke out the win. Winner: Texas

Semifinals

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 8 Ole Miss: A year ago, Ole Miss was a play away from playing in the national championship. Another dream season ends in a similar way as the Rebels can't get revenge for Steve Sarkisian's basketweaving offseason shot. Arch Manning is in a title game. That sound you hear is college football content creators everywhere celebrating. Winner: Texas

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Georgia: Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin wanted to go to Georgia coming out of high school. By the end of the semifinal, Bulldogs fans are going to wish he did. Sayin and Jeremiah Smith are too much for Georgia's standout defense and book a trip to their second national championship in three seasons. Winner: Ohio State

National championship

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State: A rematch of a terrific Week 2 game that I think Texas wins at home. In Las Vegas, Ohio State gets the better of the Longhorns in a tight rematch. With Arthur Smith running the offense and Matt Patricia manning the defense, I trust Ohio State's coaches and talent more in a big game. The Buckeyes are your 2026 season champions. Winner: Ohio State