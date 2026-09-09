Lawsuits, clock operators, power outages and almost upsets defined a chaotic Week 1 of the college football season.

What didn't define it? Top 25 games as we only got one, albeit a thrilling one, between Ole Miss and Louisville in Nashville. With limited data and few good games on paper, there isn't a need to make massive changes to our preseason College Football Playoff projections.

Still, there were teams that impressed (Miami, LSU) and teams that disappointed (Texas Tech) in Week 1 that need to be taken into account. We also have two new teams making the list including a new Group of Six representative.

Ohio State's slip in the CFP projection raises the stakes of Saturday's game vs. Texas. Imagn Images

Here are the updated bracket projections headed into Week 2 action.

College Football Playoff field projection

1. Notre Dame 1-0

It was a bumpy first half for the Fighting Irish against Wisconsin and yet they still were able to cruise to an easy 41-13 win. The defense came up with big plays, including a 55-yard interception return for touchdown, and gave the sluggish offense time to get going. ND's schedule is a breeze until Oct. 17 when Notre Dame faces No. 15 BYU. Previous: 1

2. Georgia 1-0 (SEC champion)

The Bulldogs were my preseason pick to win the SEC and there's been no reason to move off that stance so far. If you play five quarterbacks in a game as Georgia did in Week 1, the game is either going incredibly well or disastrously bad. Fortunately for Kirby Smart, it was the former in a 63-3 win over Tennessee State. Gunner Stockton was a near perfect 15 for 16 for 202 yards and three touchdowns in limited action. Previous: 2

3. Miami 1-0 (ACC champion)

The Hurricanes look like a team with two bona fide Heisman Trophy contenders as the Darian Mensah to Malachi Toney connection lit Stanford up for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-6 win vs. the Cardinal. Mensah, one of the top-three highest-paid players in college football, looked worth every penny in his five-touchdown debut for Miami. Even after just one game, it'd be a big surprise if Miami didn't win the ACC this season. Previous: 4

4. Ohio State 1-0 (Big Ten champion)

Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith picked up right where they left off on a day they teamed up for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-3 victory vs. Ball State. Sayin, my preseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy, will have a much tougher test in Week 2 vs. Texas. So far, though, the offense looks like it should be better under first-year offensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Previous: 3

5. Texas 1-0

A year ago, Arch Manning struggled in a loss to Ohio State that cranked up the narratives and hot takes. He looked better in an easy 59-7 Week 1 win over Texas State, but the real test comes this weekend against the Buckeyes. Texas spent big this offseason improving the offense line and getting Arch more weapons like receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers. Was it worth it? Ask me again Saturday night. Previous: 5

6. Ole Miss 1-0

The Rebels, No. 8 in our initial projections, moved up two spots as the only team on this list with a top-25 win after defeating Louisville 41-38. Trinidad Chambliss looked every bit like a Heisman Trophy contender in an exhilarating second-half bonanza against the Cardinals. The early concern for Ole Miss, especially with LSU looming, is a defense that had multiple busted coverages that led to touchdowns. Previous: 8

7. Indiana 1-0

Josh Hoover looked the part in his Indiana debut, throwing for four touchdowns (including on his first pass) in the Hoosiers' 52-16 win over North Texas. Indiana's running game wasn't able to do much against North Texas – BC transfer Turbo Richard led the team with 58 yards – that will need to be worked on to limit the pressure on Hoover. The schedule gets much harder later in the season, but making the playoff is still the expectation here. Previous: 7

8. Oregon 1-0

The Ducks had their hands full with a good Boise State team in Week 1. Oregon managed to escape with a 34-27 win, but had 10 penalties for 90 yards and let the Broncos hang around all game. The good news is the next few weeks are good opportunities to clean up some of the miscues before a Sept. 26 road game against No. 14 USC. Previous: 9

9. LSU 1-0

The Tigers had the most impressive performance in Week 1 in a 51-10 beatdown over Clemson. The big question: Is LSU that good or is Clemson that bad? I tend to think it's a combination of the two. The offense looked great and the defense swarmed Clemson, but there are tougher tests ahead. With the NFL player drama hopefully finally behind LSU, all eyes are on Week 3's game on the road vs. Ole Miss. Previous: 11

10. Texas Tech 1-0 (Big 12 champion)

The Red Raiders are still my pick to win the Big 12 and get an automatic bid into the playoff. There's not much to take from a 33-10 win over Abilene Christian. The much bigger test comes Sept. 19 against Houston. Previous: 6

11. SMU 1-0

The Mustangs endured a long power outage delay and four turnovers to escape Tallahassee with a 27-24 win over Florida State. There is a lot Rhett Lashlee is going to need to clean up to find a way into the playoff field. But the one thing helping SMU's cause is the ACC looks better than expected so far and could have a good argument to be more than a one-bid league. Previous: NR

12. Western Michigan 0-1 (Group of Six)

Even if the College Football Playoff committee doesn't officially recognize Western Michigan as the true winner over Michigan, we will. The Broncos pulled off what should have been the upset of the season until a controversial last-second Hail Mary touchdown. That was the most impressive performance of any Group of Six school so far, and why the Broncos land a playoff spot in this post-Week 1 projection. Previous: NR

CFP matchups

First round

Dec. 18-19 at higher seeds

No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Oregon

Quarterfinal matchups

Dec. 30 in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 1 in Atlanta, Arlington, Texas, and Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 LSU/No. 8 Oregon winner

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Texas Tech/No. 7 Indiana winner

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 11 SMU/No. 6 Ole Miss winner

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Western Michigan/No. 5 Texas winner

Semifinal matchups

Jan. 14 in Miami and Jan. 15 in New Orleans

No. 1 Notre Dame/No. 9 LSU/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State/No. 12 Western Michigan/No. 5 Texas winner

No. 2 Georgia/No. 10 Texas Tech/No. 7 Indiana winner vs. No. 3 Miami/No. 11 SMU/No. 6 Ole Miss winner

CFP Championship Game

Jan. 25 in Las Vegas

Semifinal winners