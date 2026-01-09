The 2026 College Football Playoff semifinals conclude on Friday when the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers take on the fifth-seeded Oregon Ducks. It's a rematch of the Oct. 11 meeting that Indiana won 30-20 at Oregon despite being a 7-point underdog entering that game. The Ducks beat James Madison and Texas Tech to advance to the CFP semifinals. Indiana had a bye and then stomped Alabama 38-3 in the quarterfinals. The winner of this matchup advances to face Miami in the national title game on January 19. Oregon running back Jordon Davison has been ruled out, while running back Noah Whittington is listed as questionable.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Hoosiers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Indiana odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Oregon picks, make sure to see the College Football Playoff semifinal predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins:

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He's been especially dialed in on Curt Cignetti and Indiana, going 6-1 on his past seven picks involving the Hoosiers. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Roberts has set his sights on Indiana vs. Oregon and just locked in his picks and CFP semifinal predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Roberts' picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oregon vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Oregon spread Indiana -3.5 Indiana vs. Oregon over/under 48.5 points Indiana vs. Oregon money line Indiana -180, Oregon +150 Indiana vs. Oregon picks See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Oregon streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers are emerging as the top program in college football at the moment, and their 38-3 rout of Alabama -- arguably college football's greatest power in the playoff era -- proved just how dominant Indiana has become under Cignetti. Indiana also knocked off Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game despite entering that matchup as a 3.5-point underdog. Both sides of the ball are performing at a high level, but the defense has been particularly dominant in the past two games, holding Alabama and Ohio State to a combined 13 points. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman winner and likely top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, leads a balanced offense that features two 800-yard backs and two 700-yard receivers. The Hoosiers have already knocked off Oregon once by double digits, and that was on the road, so they should be extremely confident entering this one. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Oregon can cover

It's tough to beat a great team twice, and that's what Indiana will be attempting to do. This is the sixth rematch of a regular season game in College Football Playoff history, and four of the previous five have been won by the team that lost in the regular season. If Indiana was the most dominant team in the quarterfinals, the Ducks weren't too far behind. Oregon stifled Texas Tech's offense, forcing four turnovers and giving up just 215 total yards of offense. Offensively, the Ducks can boast many of the same qualities that Indiana can, including a likely first-round pick at quarterback in Dante Moore. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq, another possible first-round pick, leads the Ducks with 46 receptions and eight touchdown catches. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana vs. Oregon picks

Roberts has analyzied Oregon vs. Indiana and is leaning Over on the total. He's also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. You can see what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Oregon vs. Indiana, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread to back, all from the expert who is on a 6-1 roll on Indiana picks.