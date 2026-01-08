A trip to the national championship is on the line when the College Football Playoff semifinals take place on Thursday and Friday. The first matchup of the CFP semifinals will feature the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels taking on the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes, who are 4-1 in their last five meetings against an opponent from the SEC, are favored by 3.5 points, according to the latest college football odds.

On Friday, a Big Ten battle unfolds when the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 5 Oregon Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers won the first meeting of the season, 30-20, and Indiana is favored by four points this time around. The over/under for Indiana vs. Oregon is 48.5 points, up two from the opening line. Before locking in your College Football Playoff semifinal picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

College football best bets for CFP semifinals (odds subject to change):

Ole Miss vs. Miami: Over 51.5 points

Oregon (+4) vs. Indiana

Oregon vs. Indiana: Under 46.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Miami: Over 51.5

Ole Miss's explosive offense was on full display in the Rebels' 39-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kewan Lacy rushed for 98 yards and two scores. Miami is coming off a hard-fought 24-14 win over Ohio State, but the Hurricanes' offense could find success against an Ole Miss defense that gave up 4.9 yards per play against Georgia. In addition, the total has gone Over in six of the last seven games in which Ole Miss was the underdog. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 57 points on Thursday, helping the Over hit in 59% of simulations.

Oregon (+4) vs. Indiana

Both defenses were disruptive in the quarterfinals, with Oregon posting a shutout against Texas Tech and Indiana holding Alabama to just three points. These two foes squared off on Oct. 11, with Indiana walking away with a 30-20 victory on the road. Oregon has reeled off eight consecutive wins since then, and the Ducks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. According to the model's projections, Oregon suffers a 24-22 defeat, but the Ducks cover the spread 56% of the time.

Indiana vs. Oregon: Under 46.5 points

Both of these defenses have been playing spectacularly in recent weeks. Oregon has given up 16 or fewer points in six of its past eight games, which includes shutting out Texas Tech in the quarterfinals, while Indiana has conceded 10 points or fewer in six of its last seven contests. These two teams combined to go 8/28 on 3rd-down conversions in the first meeting, and SportsLine's model is projecting another defensive battle as these teams combine for 45 points on Friday, helping the Under hit in 54% of simulations.

