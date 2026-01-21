The 2025 college football season has come and gone, and the Indiana Hoosiers capped off one of the craziest turnarounds in sports history by winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Game over Miami. The Hoosiers had a very balanced team with excellent players on both sides of the ball, but it sure helped having the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who's now expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. With the 2025 season wrapped up, we can now turn our attention to 2026. FanDuel Sportsbook now has Heisman futures odds available for bettors to wager on, and there are plenty of familiar names on the odds board -- including some in new places.

2026 Heisman Trophy futures odds

Current Heisman futures odds at FanDuel (as of Wednesday, Jan 21):

The co-favorites

Two young quarterbacks entering their second seasons as starters are the co-favorites to win the Heisman in Texas' Manning and Notre Dame's Carr. Manning had an up-and-down season after entering 2025 with considerable hype as a prospective Heisman winner and No. 1 pick selection, but he did finish the year strong with 19 total touchdowns over his final six games, with the Longhorns going 5-1 over that stretch. As for Carr, his redshirt-freshman year saw him get better as the season went on as he wound up with 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions while leading the Irish to a 10-2 record.

The Ohio State crew

The Buckeyes fell short in their bid to repeat as champs, but they return the best QB-WR duo in the nation in Sayin and Smith. Sayin was a Heisman finalist in his first year as OSU's starter, finishing 2025 with 32 touchdown passes and a 77% completion rate. Smith was dominant once again as a sophomore with 1,243 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Both have the same Heisman odds at +1300 at FanDuel.

Returning faces

Many of the favorites for the Heisman are quarterbacks returning to their schools. Georgia's Stockton is +1300 after a successful first year as the Bulldogs' starter, and Oregon surprisingly got Moore to return after he was expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. He is also +1300.

Mateer is back for Oklahoma after he led the Sooners to the CFP in his first year in Norman, and he's +2000 to win the Heisman. USC's Maiava is also +2000 after passing for over 3,700 yards, and Reed also has +2000 odds at FanDuel after the dynamic dual-threat QB guided Texas A&M to the CFP.

South Carolina has Sellers set to return after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Sellers entered the season as a top dual-threat QB who had Heisman and NFL Draft buzz, but his production dipped across the board. He'll look to revitalize his stock in 2026.

Another name worth noting here is Underwood at Michigan. The former No. 1 overall recruit started every game for the Wolverines but had just 17 total touchdowns in his true freshman season. After speculation he could transfer after Michigan's coaching change, Underwood will return in 2026 under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Familiar names, new places

The transfer portal has really shaken up the college football world, and that's evident when looking at Heisman futures odds. Indiana will lose Mendoza to the NFL Draft, but the team has a notable replacement set in former TCU starter Hoover, who passed for more than 7,000 yards with 62 total touchdowns over the last two years. He has the third-shortest Heisman odds behind Manning and Carr.

LSU landed a new starting quarterback in Leavitt, a former Arizona State star who guided the Sun Devils to the CFP two seasons ago. Leavitt made just seven starts in 2025 due to various injuries, but he had 15 total touchdowns. He's tied for fourth on the odds board at +1300.

Outside of Indiana, perhaps no team utilized the transfer portal better than Texas Tech, which made the CFP this season. The Red Raiders have a dynamic new quarterback in Sorsby, who heads to Lubbock from Cincinnati. Sorsby had over 2,800 yards and 36 total touchdowns in 2025 and is +2500.

Auburn has a new head coach in Alex Golesh after a successful run at South Florida, and he brings with him his quarterback in Brown, who passed for over 3,100 yards while also rushing for more than 1,000 yards with the Bulls in 2025. He's +3500.

And Oregon landed a big-name quarterback in the portal in two-year Nebraska starter Raiola, who is +4000 in the latest Heisman odds. That does stand out, as he likely won't start or play much as the Ducks have Moore set to return to the team, and he's coming off a leg injury that ended his 2025 season prematurely.

Longshots worth knowing

Some Heisman winners are players who enter the year as top stars. Some enter the season as underdogs and unknown commodities to the greater college football world.

One of those names is Washington's Williams, who had over 3,600 total yards with 34 total touchdowns in his first full year as UW's starter. He's currently priced at +4000.

Alabama will have a new quarterback as Ty Simpson is set to enter the NFL Draft, and his two backups, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, are both +5500 as the Crimson Tide enter the offseason with a quarterback battle on their hands.

Another school that has a new-look roster thanks to the portal is Penn State, which has a new head coach in Matt Campbell. He brings with him plenty of his former Iowa State players, including quarterback Rocco Becht, who passed for over 9,000 yards in his three years as a starter. He's +6000 in the latest FanDuel Heisman odds.

Ole Miss is waiting to see if star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss can return to school, but if he can't, Austin Simmons is likely the Rebels' Week 1 starter at quarterback. He's a longshot at +8000 but is a familiar face on campus who played a bit over the last two seasons.

It's interesting to see Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy so low on the odds board, but he may be worth a dart throw at his +8000 price. Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards, the second-most in the nation, and had 16 touchdowns for the Tigers. He should be in line for another big workload in 2026.

And we'll wrap things up with the nation's leading passer in 2025 in Drew Mestemaker, who is +8000 now after a 4,379-yard campaign along with 34 touchdown passes as a redshirt-freshman at North Texas. He's now QB1 at Oklahoma State after following his head coach Eric Morris from UNT.