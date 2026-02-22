Arguably the biggest stop en route to the NFL Draft is the NFL Scouting Combine, which brings well over 300 of the most talented football players in America to Indianapolis. There, the prospects will go through drills that test everything from their athleticism to their ability to fulfill the duties of their specific position on the football field.

Every year, players utilize the combine, where all 32 NFL teams are represented by scouts and front office personnel, to improve their stock after putting together film in their final collegiate season. The NFL sent invites to 319 players in February now that the 2025 season is in the rearview mirror.

It should come as no surprise that some of college football's top brands, like Alabama and Ohio State, will be sending plenty of players to Indianapolis. But upstarts like nearby Indiana, which completed one of the best Cinderella stories in college football history with a national title last season, have plenty of talent headed to the combine.

Here's a look at the college programs that produced the most invites to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:

1. Texas A&M -- 13

Notable players: WR KC Concepcion; OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams; DL Cashius Howell; LB Taurean York; DB Will Lee III

Texas A&M, fresh off of its College Football Playoff debut, will have plenty of representation at the combine. Many eyes will be on the dynamic Concepcion, who has a chance to put up some eye-popping numbers. But the Aggies will have plenty of trench monsters going through drills as well. Four of their five offensive line starters and three of their top defensive linemen from the 2025 season are headed to Indianapolis.

2. Alabama -- 12

Notable players: QB Ty Simpson; WR Germie Bernard; OL Kadyn Proctor; DL LT Overton; LB Deontae Lawson

The combine should be a great opportunity for Simpson to boost his draft stock even further in a relatively weak quarterback class. He's already viewed as a first-round pick and his accuracy should show through in the routes-on-air period. Bernard is another potential riser to keep an eye on. He flew under the radar for most of the season, though he was Simpson's favorite target in the passing attack. Bernard's best work may come with the pads on, as he's a tough-running magician after the catch, but solid testing numbers could push him into an upper echelon.

T-3. Ohio State -- 11

Notable players: WR Carnell Tate; TE Max Klare; DL Caden Curry; DL Kayden McDonald; LB Arvell Reese; DB Caleb Downs

It should come as no surprise, given how dominant Ohio State was in 2025, that its defense leads the way among combine invites. Seven of the 11 prospects that will represent the Buckeyes in Indianapolis played on the defensive side of the ball. That includes several likely first-round prospects. Reese has a chance to be the first defender taken off the board. He can play off the ball or at edge rusher at the next level. McDonald was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Downs has been one of the top defensive backs in college football since he stepped foot on campus, and he's only solidified that status over the last couple of seasons with the Buckeyes. He'll be a rare early safety picked in the 2026 NFL Draft.

T-3. LSU -- 11

Notable players: QB Garrett Nussmeier; WR Barion Brown; LB Harold Perkins Jr.; DB Mansoor Delane; DB. A.J. Haulcy

LSU may have had a disappointing season, but it certainly wasn't due to a lack of talent. Nussmeier did underperform while battling through various injury issues. Maybe he can use the combine to remind scouts why he was once thought of as a top prospect. Brown will certainly turn some heads. He's a top candidate to post the fastest 40-yard dash time of the entire event.

T-5. Georgia -- 10

Notable players: WR Zachariah Branch; WR Colbie Young; DL Christen Miller; LB CJ Allen

Speaking of impressive 40-yard dash times, Branch will be a must-watch for those that enjoy speed. He's a fun gadget player that could find a nice home at the next level as a return specialist. Young is a physically impressive wideout. If his 6-foot-3 and 215-pound frame is verified by combine measurements, that will certainly stand out.

T-5. Oklahoma -- 10

Notable players: TE Jaren Kanak; DL Gracen Halton; DL R Mason Thomas; LB Owen Heinecke; DB Robert Spears-Jennings

Kanak is a fascinating prospect. He spent the first three years of his career as a linebacker before transitioning to tight end ahead of the 2025 season. He was a third-team All-SEC selection after finishing third among Sooners with 44 catches for 533 yards. It will be fascinating to see how he tests and where he lands in the draft. Oklahoma has seven defenders headed to the combine after its defense led the way to a College Football Playoff appearance last season. Four defensive linemen will rep the Sooners, who were gritty in the trenches in 2025.

T-5. Miami -- 10

Notable players: QB Carson Beck; OL Francis Mauigoa; DL Rueben Bain Jr.; DL Akheem Mesidor; DB Keionte Scott

Miami has a lot of extremely talented big fellas headed to the next level. Stalwarts like Mauigoa, a dominant offensive tackle, and Bain were a big reason why the Hurricanes made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The edge-rushing duo of Bain and Mesidor played some of their best football in the postseason. They combined for a whopping 10.5 sacks during Miami's four-game run through the playoff.

T-8. Clemson -- 9

Notable players: QB Cade Klubnik; RB Adam Randall; WR Antonio Williams; DL T.J. Parker; DL Peter Woods

Klubnik had a very disappointing 2025 campaign, but perhaps he can revive his image at the combine. As it has been so often with Clemson, though, defense is the focus here. Parker and Woods are two of the best defensive prospects in the draft. Both should hear their names called very early.

T-8. Florida -- 9

Notable players: OL Jake Slaughter; DL Caleb Banks

No matter how much Florida struggles on the field, it will always be well-represented in the draft. The Gators are good at churning out talent thanks to their ideal recruiting situation. Slaughter is arguably the top center prospect in the draft and Banks is a highly regarded defensive lineman that should have a solid professional career.

T-8. Indiana -- 9

Notable players: QB Fernando Mendoza; WR Elijah Sarratt; OL Pat Coogan; LB Aiden Fisher; DB D'Angelo Ponds

The reigning national champions, obviously, have plenty of stars worth mentioning. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and, in all likelihood, he'll follow that up by going first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ponds has a great shot to hear his name called in the first round as well, though his size may hold him back. Fisher has all the makings of a mid-round steal. He's a fundamentally sound linebacker that's always around the ball. It will be interesting to see how his athletic profile stacks up, but the tape doesn't lie.

T-8. Iowa -- 9

Notable players: WR Kaden Wetjen; OL Gennings Dunker; OL Logan Jones; DB Xavier Nwankpa

Don't sleep on the Hawkeyes. Wetjen is a fun player to watch. He's got a chance to carve out a solid career as a return specialist. Dunker and Jones are two of three starting offensive linemen from Iowa's 2025 squad that are expected to be drafted.

T-8. Penn State -- 9

Notable players: QB Drew Allar; RB Kaytron Allen; RB Nicholas Singleton; OL Olaivavega Ioane; DL Dani Dennis-Sutton

Allar probably won't compete at the combine as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that cut his 2025 season short. An NFL team will likely still take a late-round flier on him given his frame and natural talent. Allen and Singleton are both intriguing talents in their own right. Allen was the better of the two last season, but both had great moments in their collegiate careers and both should hear their names called in April.