The SEC covered significant ground on Friday night on the second night of the NFL Draft as the league surged ahead of the Big Ten for most selections entering Saturday's final four rounds. Of the 100 players selected so far, 36 have come from the SEC.

Friday night was a good one for the conference after the Big Ten owned the first round with a 10-7 lead coming out of Thursday night.

Heading into the final day of the draft, Ohio State tops the charts with eight selections while Texas A&M trails closely behind with seven. Reigning national champion Indiana has seen four players selected after cornerback D'Angelo Ponds went No. 50 overall to the Jets. Ex-Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black landed 90th with Giants.

A year ago, the SEC held a 37-29 edge on the Big Ten through three rounds with the Big 12 coming in a distant third with 13 selections. This year, the ACC and Big 12 are tied for third after three rounds with 14 selections apiece.

Here's the 2026 NFL Draft broken down by school and conference at the conclusion of the third round.

2026 NFL Draft picks by schools, conferences

SEC (36)

Texas A&M — 7

Georgia — 6

Missouri — 4

Alabama — 3

LSU — 3

Florida — 3

Texas — 2

Auburn — 2

Mississippi — 1

Tennessee — 2

Vanderbilt — 1

South Carolina — 1

Arkansas — 1

Big Ten (29)

Ohio State — 8

Indiana — 4

Michigan — 3

Oregon — 3

Penn State — 2

USC — 2

Iowa — 2

Washington — 2

Northwestern — 1

Maryland — 1

Illinois — 1

ACC (14)

Miami — 7

Clemson — 4

Louisville — 1

Georgia Tech — 1

Stanford — 1

Big 12 (14)

Independents (4)

Notre Dame — 4

Mountain West (1)

San Diego State — 1

MAC (1)

Toledo — 1

Sun Belt (1)