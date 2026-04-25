The SEC made history at the 2026 NFL Draft with 87 selections, breaking the record of 79 that the league set just last year. The conference may not have had a strong showing in the first round, but it made up for that on Friday and Saturday.

Coming into Saturday, the SEC stood at 36 draft picks, and it added 51 more throughout the final four rounds. Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak was the record-setter as the conference's 80th selection when the Tennessee Titans drafted him at No. 225 overall. The Big Ten beat out the SEC in the first round, but the SEC racked up selections every round after that.

Alabama and Texas A&M tied atop the conference rankings with 10 selections each, tying them for second overall. Georgia came in third with eight.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten fell just short of the 71 selections it totaled in the 2025 NFL Draft. This year, the conference notched a respectable 68 picks with Ohio State leading all schools at 11 selections. Coming off its national championship win, Indiana sent eight players to the next level.

The ACC and Big 12 tied for third with 38 selections each. Clemson set a program record with nine selections, which was tied with Miami for the most in the ACC. Texas Tech had nine draftees, more than double the next Big 12 school. That boost from the Red Raiders helped the conference exceed its 2025 total of 31 draft picks.

There was one selection that wasn't included here, as the Philadelphia Eagles selected Uar Bernard out of Nigeria. Bernard entered the draft through the International Player Pathway Program.

Here's the 2026 NFL Draft broken down by school and conference at the conclusion of the third round.

2026 NFL Draft picks by schools, conferences

SEC (87)

Texas A&M — 10

Alabama — 10

Georgia — 8

LSU — 7

Florida — 7

Texas — 7

Missouri — 6

Oklahoma — 6

Auburn — 5

Tennessee — 5

Arkansas — 4

Kentucky — 4

South Carolina — 3

Mississippi State — 2

Mississippi — 2

Vanderbilt — 1

Big Ten (68)

Ohio State — 11

Indiana — 8

Penn State — 8

Oregon — 7

Washington — 7

Iowa — 7

Michigan — 6

USC — 3

Illinois — 3

Michigan State — 2

Northwestern — 2

Maryland — 1

Nebraska — 1

Rutgers — 1

Minnesota — 1

ACC (38)

Miami — 9

Clemson — 9

Boston College — 4

Duke — 3

Georgia Tech — 2

Stanford — 2

Wake Forest — 2

NC State — 2

Louisville — 1

Florida State — 1

SMU — 1

Pittsburgh — 1

California — 1

Big 12 (38)

Texas Tech — 9

Arizona State — 4

Arizona — 4

Cincinnati — 4

TCU — 3

Utah — 3

Kansas — 2

Baylor — 2

Kansas State — 2

BYU — 2

Iowa State — 1

UCF — 1

Houston — 1

Independents (7)

Notre Dame — 6

UConn — 1

American (4)

Navy — 2

Memphis — 1

East Carolina — 1

MAC (4)

Toledo — 2

Miami (OH) — 1

Buffalo — 1

Mountain West (3)

San Diego State — 1

Boise State — 1

New Mexico — 1

Sun Belt (2)

Georgia State— 1

Louisiana — 1

Missouri Valley (2)

NDSU — 2

Southland (2)

SE Louisiana — 1

Stephen F. Austin — 1

C-USA (1)