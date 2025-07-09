Even in this modern era of college football and the transfer portal, there has still been an average of 12 FCS players selected in the last four NFL drafts.

While there likely won't be an FCS first-rounder next year like there was this year with Seattle Seahawks No. 18 overall selection Grey Zabel, there will surely once again be a number of FCS draft picks.

Players at the Power Four and Group of Five levels obviously make up most of the pool of prospects, but pro scouts eventually find a number of capable players operating at the lower levels of college football.

Based on feedback from NFL scouting sources, here are five FCS players already on the radar of scouts as prospects for next year's draft (listed alphabetically):

While Harvard has only produced one NFL draft pick at quarterback in its history, that QB ended up playing 17 seasons in the league and making 147 career starts. That player: Ryan Fitzpatrick. Soon though, Fitzpatrick -- a 2005 seventh-round pick -- may no longer hold the distinction of being Harvard's only draft pick at quarterback. After throwing for 2,430 yards with 23 touchdown passes and only three interceptions last year in his first season as a full-time starter, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Craig now enters his senior year on the radar of NFL scouts as a potential draftable player.

"Good decision-maker," an NFL scout told CBS Sports. "Really like his pocket presence and mobility. Stands tall. Full field reads, gets through progressions with natural pace. Worried about his arm strength. That's what would hold me back from (him) being draftable at the moment. Better athlete than I expected though and has escapability."

Craig led the Crimson to an 8-2 record last season while ranking seventh in the FCS in yards per completion (14.38) and 10th in passing efficiency (158.8).

"He's super talented," Harvard head coach Andrew Aurich told CBS Sports. "Really strong arm and very good runner but we didn't need to use him that way last year. High football IQ. Loves to study tape. The former head coach, Tim Murphy, told me he's the best he's seen since Ryan Fitzpatrick at Harvard."

Demmings briefly entered the transfer portal during the winter window but decided to withdraw and return to Stephen F. Austin despite garnering Power Four interest, including an offer from Mississippi State. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback has compiled totals of 38 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass deflections the past two seasons. At least some scouts view him as a draftable player entering the season.

"Absolute stud," a coach familiar with Demmings told CBS Sports. "Has length, good football intelligence, heavy hands and can run. Solid tackler, too. Only real weakness in his game is he's not the best blitzer. Credit to SFA for being able to keep him there. (One of the top Group of Five programs) wanted him bad."

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance is the younger brother of 2021 first-round NFL Draft pick Trey Lance. Getty Images

Four years after the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, North Dakota State now has another member of the Lance family emerging as a legit NFL draft prospect: Trey's younger brother, Bryce.

After accumulating just one total catch through his first three years at North Dakota State, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Lance broke out big-time last season while helping the Bison win the FCS national championship. He finished the season with 75 catches, 1,071 yards and an FCS-high 17 receiving touchdowns. Now, multiple scouts have mentioned Lance as a possibility to go in the first few rounds of next year's NFL draft.

"He will thrive anywhere because he will outwork anyone," a member of North Dakota State's staff told CBS Sports. "He is the ultimate teammate, workhorse and example you want in the locker room. From a physical standpoint, he is 6-3 with long arms and strong hands. Will run a mid-4.4 (in the 40-yard dash) when testing. Not afraid of contact and will do all the dirty work with honor. Really good catch radius. Routes are improving. One of those guys that if football doesn't work out, he may run for mayor in his hometown. Well respected, well-liked and extremely aware of who he is and how he impacts others."

While Lance is clearly the top draft prospect in the FCS at wide receiver, Tomczak is either second or third and viewed by at least some scouts as a mid-Day 3 prospect entering the season. The 6-foot, 195-pound Tomczak, who is entering his fourth season as a starter at Youngstown, produced 73 catches for 904 yards and four touchdowns last year. That includes totals of 28 catches, 328 yards and two touchdowns in Youngstown State's final three games.

"He's a really good player," an opposing coach with Power Four experience told CBS Sports. "He's definitely gifted physically, but something that really stuck out to me is how competitive and tough he is. He'll compete for every ball and work his a** off on the perimeter in the run game. Good speed, clean routes and excellent ball skills."

WR Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word)

Walthall is another FCS wide receiver with a solid chance at getting drafted next year. Like Tomczak, at least some scouts view him as a mid-Day 3 prospect entering the season. In his first year at Incarnate Word last year, the 6-foot-2 Walthall posted 85 catches, ranked third in the FCS with 1,290 receiving yards and tallied 14 touchdowns while earning FCS All-American recognition. Before Incarnate Word, Walthall spent three years at Hawaii and produced 37 combined catches in 16 games in 2022 and 2023.

"Jalen Walthall is the real deal," Incarnate Word head coach Clint Killough told CBS Sports. "He has all the physical intangibles to compete and be productive at the highest level of football -- vertical speed to stretch defenses, suddenness to separate and a special ability to make plays. He has put in tremendous work this offseason and is carrying a strong 195 pounds heading into the fall (after weighing 180 pounds last year). His daily approach since getting to UIW has proven how much he loves football."