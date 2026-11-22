No. 1 Georgia is heading to its sixth consecutive SEC Championship Game after clinching a spot during Saturday night's impressive win at South Carolina.
In what most expect to be the last SEC Championship Game with Power Four leagues expected to do away with title games to make room for next year's 24-team playoff, the Bulldogs will face either Texas, Tennessee or Alabama.
SEC's race for second place
Team
Record
Week 13 Opponent
Alabama
6-2
vs. Auburn, Saturday
Tennessee
6-2
at Vanderbilt, Saturday
Texas
6-2
at Texas A&M, Friday
Going through various scenarios coming out of Week 12 results, after wins from the Vols, Longhorns and Crimson Tide kept things even, here's where everything stands with one conference game left for each squad:
Tennessee clinches bid if ...
- Vols finish in sole possession of second place at 7-2 after beating Vanderbilt, Texas loses to Texas A&M and Alabama loses to Auburn.
- Vols finish tied with Alabama in second place at 7-2 after beating Vanderbilt, Texas loses to Texas A&M and Alabama beats Auburn. Tennessee wins head-to-head tiebreaker since it beat the Crimson Tide earlier this season.
Texas clinches bid if ...
- Longhorns beat Texas A&M, Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt and Alabama loses to Auburn.
- Longhorns beat Texas A&M, Tennessee beats Vanderbilt and Alabama loses to Auburn. Texas wins head-to-head tiebreaker since it beat the Vols earlier this season.
Alabama clinches bid if...
- The Tide beat Auburn, Texas loses to Texas A&M and Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt
- If Texas and Alabama both win and Tennessee loses. the tiebreaker would come down to records vs. common opponents
If Alabama, Tennessee and Texas all win next weekend ...
- In the event of a three-way tie for second-place at 7-2 in league play behind Georgia, the league would go down the list to its fourth tiebreaker: cumulative SEC winning percentage of each tied team's conference opponents. Alabama was the percentage leader heading into Saturday's games, but that changed to Texas after Missouri beat Kentucky and Oklahoma took out Texas A&M. Should all three teams win next weekend, the outcomes of Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Arkansas-LSU will be significant. 247Sports broke down those four scenario results as follows: Alabama goes if Mississippi State and LSU win; Texas goes if Mississippi State and Arkansas win; Texas goes if Ole Miss and LSU win; Texas goes if Ole Miss and Arkansas win. In other words, odds are slim Alabama will play Georgia in Atlanta.