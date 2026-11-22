No. 1 Georgia is heading to its sixth consecutive SEC Championship Game after clinching a spot during Saturday night's impressive win at South Carolina.

In what most expect to be the last SEC Championship Game with Power Four leagues expected to do away with title games to make room for next year's 24-team playoff, the Bulldogs will face either Texas, Tennessee or Alabama.

SEC's race for second place

Team Record Week 13 Opponent Alabama 6-2 vs. Auburn, Saturday Tennessee 6-2 at Vanderbilt, Saturday Texas 6-2 at Texas A&M, Friday

Going through various scenarios coming out of Week 12 results, after wins from the Vols, Longhorns and Crimson Tide kept things even, here's where everything stands with one conference game left for each squad:

Tennessee clinches bid if ...

Vols finish in sole possession of second place at 7-2 after beating Vanderbilt, Texas loses to Texas A&M and Alabama loses to Auburn.

Vols finish tied with Alabama in second place at 7-2 after beating Vanderbilt, Texas loses to Texas A&M and Alabama beats Auburn. Tennessee wins head-to-head tiebreaker since it beat the Crimson Tide earlier this season.

Texas clinches bid if ...

Longhorns beat Texas A&M, Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt and Alabama loses to Auburn.

Longhorns beat Texas A&M, Tennessee beats Vanderbilt and Alabama loses to Auburn. Texas wins head-to-head tiebreaker since it beat the Vols earlier this season.

Alabama clinches bid if...

The Tide beat Auburn, Texas loses to Texas A&M and Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt

If Texas and Alabama both win and Tennessee loses. the tiebreaker would come down to records vs. common opponents

If Alabama, Tennessee and Texas all win next weekend ...