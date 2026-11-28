The 35th SEC Championship Game will feature a pair of juggernauts in a budding rivalry dominated by one team.

No. 3 Texas clinched its spot with a 16-6 win at Texas A&M on Friday night, setting up a rematch of the 2024 title game against No. 1 Georgia. Kickoff is next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.

The SEC's title game is not short on storylines. For one, the game is going away starting next season as the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams in 2027, so both programs are vying to possibly be the final winner of the SEC Championship Game. Secondly, the recent history between Georgia and Texas is deep, and though Georgia has dominated it, Texas might tap its first-year defensive coordinator for invaluable intel to turn the tables.

Will Muschamp stood on the Georgia sideline at Mercedes-Benz Stadium two Decembers ago, a co-defensive coordinator in red and black, when the Bulldogs beat Texas 22-19 in overtime for the SEC championship. He was also on Georgia's staff for the two blowout victories since Texas joined the conference.

On Saturday, he'll be on the other sideline, and possibly carrying the intel the Longhorns need to finally crack Georgia's code. The Bulldogs have owned this matchup since Texas arrived in the SEC, going 3-0 against Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns with two double-digit wins. The two haven't met since November 2025, when Georgia handed Texas a 35-10 loss in Athens.

Muschamp was hired as Texas' defensive coordinator last December after five seasons on Kirby Smart's staff.

No matter the result in Atlanta, the losing team will likely land in the 12-team CFP field.

What to know about Georgia

Georgia is chasing a third straight SEC title, something the program hasn't done since Herschel Walker carried it to three in a row at the start of the 1980s.

This is the Bulldogs' sixth straight trip to the title game, a record that may now never be broken.

Georgia's only loss this season was a 27-24 home head-scratcher against Auburn. Georgia hasn't been tested since. The Bulldogs beat Florida and Ole Miss on the road, and beat Missouri and South Carolina by a combined score of 151-42. They are scoring 41.2 points per game, tied for third nationally, and have outscored opponents 132-17 in the first quarter.

Stockton has been efficient as ever since that afternoon loss to Auburn. He has completed 72.4% of his passes, third-best in the country, for 2,390 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. Nate Frazier has 11 rushing touchdowns, and Dwight Phillips Jr. is averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

The defense has allowed 13.9 points per game, led by linebacker Chris Cole's 71 tackles and 5.5 sacks. It will be coordinated in Atlanta by a man holding two jobs: Florida State hired Glenn Schumann as its head coach on Nov. 23, but he is expected to remain with Georgia through the College Football Playoff. Schumann and Muschamp shared Georgia's coordinator title in 2022 and 2023. Now they will match wits from opposite sidelines.

The Bulldogs' defense has returned to its championship form after three straight seasons of so-so production behind the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs enter this weekend tied for ninth nationally in sacks per game (3) after ranking 117th last season.

What to know about Texas

Texas has struggled to run the ball against Georgia's defense since joining the SEC. The news gets worse: Texas is on pace to finish with its worst rushing offense since 1944.

The Longhorns have run 72 times for 83 yards in the three previous meetings against the Bulldogs: 29 yards on 27 carries in Austin, 31 on 28 in the 2024 title game and 23 on 17 in Athens last season.

Sarkisian rebuilt the backfield with this game in mind, but injuries and an underperforming offensive line has made things worse. After a 2025 rushing attack that ranked 119th nationally, Texas added Hollywood Smothers from NC State and Raleek Brown from Arizona State, who had run for 939 and 1,141 yards the season before.

Smothers tore his MCL on Oct. 31 in a win against Mississippi State. Michael Terry III and Brown have carried the load since then, but the numbers haven't improved. The Longhorns didn't crack 100 yards rushing against Texas A&M, either..

The Longhorns entered the final regular season game averaging 127.5 yards rushing, ranking 110th. Arch Manning has been sacked 34 times, one of the top-five worst total in the country. And the Horns continue to be without left tackle Trevor Goosby, an NFL talent who protected Manning's blind side.

Simply put, Sarkisian's rebuild of the rushing game hasn't worked, but the Longhorns have survived anyway. They beat then-No. 1 Ohio State in a legendary comeback in Week 2 and won at Tennessee before back-to-back 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida. Texas hasn't lost since. The Horns carry six straight victories into the SEC title game.

Manning entered Saturday with 22 touchdown passes, tied for third in the SEC alongside Georgia's Gunner Stockton, but he also has 11 interceptions, the second-most in the conference. Still, the Longhorns own the sport's most wins against ranked teams, sitting at 5-0 before the SEC title game.

The secret sauce is Muschamp's defense, which carries the Longhorns in critical moments. Colin Simmons has 10.5 sacks, tied for fifth nationally, and his 31.5 career sacks rank third in program history, but he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Safety Jelani McDonald, the team's leading tackler, picked off four passes in the two games before the trip to Texas A&M, the first SEC player to do that in a two-game span since 2017.

Manning is 16-2 as a starter in the state Texas, but 6-3 everywhere else.

"We were kinda ugly tonight," Sarkisian said after beating the Aggies on Friday.

The Longhorns finished with just 242 yards, including 99 on the ground. Manning was 18 of 34 passing for a season-low 143 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Georgia vs. Texas prediction

These teams lost three games between them this season. All three ended with 27-24 scores.

The margins have been thin, but the series has not. Georgia has won three straight by smothering the Texas run game and making the Longhorns one-dimensional.

Texas goes to Atlanta without its best running back and with a quarterback who has been sacked 34 times and must fend off a top-10 pass rush. Muschamp knows Smart's program as well as anyone outside Athens, and his unit is good enough to keep this close. Until Texas proves it can run on Georgia, though, the Bulldogs are the pick to close out the SEC Championship Game era with a third straight title. Prediction: Georgia wins the SEC championship and gets the No. 1 seed in the CFP.