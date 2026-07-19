2026 SEC Media Days schedule, where to watch: When coaches, teams take stage during four-day kickoff event

SEC Media Days serves as college football's unofficial opening ceremony -- a four-day traveling roadshow where coaches, star players, television personalities and reporters descend on one city to shape the sport's biggest narratives before a single snap is played.

The 2026 version kicks off on Monday, with Tampa, Florida hosting the event for the first time. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts for the previous three years.

No conference does theater quite like the SEC. Media Days has evolved from a routine preseason obligation into one of the sport's premier annual events, where perception often matters almost as much as production. Before anyone wins a game this fall, the race for headlines begins in Florida.

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First-year Kentucky coach Will Stein gets things started Monday morning, one of four coaches to speak in the main room each day. Steve Sarkisian and Texas finish out the week on Thursday afternoon. Several preseason Heisman candidates will also be in attendance, including Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss and Oklahoma's John Mateer.

Here's a look at where to watch 2026 SEC Media Days, along with a breakdown of the full appearance schedule ahead of the anticipated event.

Where to watch 2026 SEC Media Days

Dates: July 20-23

Location: Tampa Marriott Water Street + JW Marriott | Tampa, Florida

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: ESPN+

2026 SEC Media Days schedule

NOTE: The SEC has not released the times each coach will take the podium; Continious live coverage on SEC Network and ESPN+ runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each day.

Monday, July 20

Kentucky — Will Stein | Ty Bryant, S; Kenny Minchey, QB; Willie Rodriguez, TE

Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz | Cayden Green, OL; Jamal Roberts, RB; Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma — Brent Venables | John Mateer, QB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL; Taylor Wein, DL

Tennessee — Josh Heupel | DeSean Bishop, RB; Arion Carter, LB; Jeremiah Telander, LB

Tuesday, July 21

Auburn — Alex Golesh | Champ Anthony, DB; Byrum Brown, QB; Alex McPherson, K

Georgia – Kirby Smart | Drew Bobo, OL; Gunner Stockton, QB; Raylen Wilson, LB

South Carolina – Shane Beamer | Nyck Harbor, WR; LaNorris Sellers, QB; Peyton Williams, DB

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea | Sedrick Alexander, RB; Issa Ouattara, DL; Junior Sherrill, WR

Wednesday, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer | Zabien Brown, DB; Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR; Bray Hubbard, DB

Florida – Jon Sumrall | Jadan Baugh, RB; Myles Graham, LB; Vernell Brown III, WR

Ole Miss – Pete Golding | Trinidad Chambliss, QB; Will Echoles, DT; Kewan Lacy, RB

Texas A&M – Mike Elko | Daymion Sanford, LB; Marcus Ratcliffe, S; Marcel Reed, QB

Thursday, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield | Caden Kitler, OL; Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE; Sutton Smith, RB

LSU – Lane Kiffin | TJ Dottery, LB; Trey'Dez Green, TE; Whit Weeks, LB

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby | Anthony Evans III, WR; Kelley Jones, CB; Kamario Taylor, QB

Texas – Steve Sarkisian | Trevor Goosby, OL; Arch Manning, QB; Colin Simmons, DE