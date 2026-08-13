Renner's 2027 NFL Draft scouting series: Ranking the top 10 offensive tackles

This class has a little bit of everything. It's got a couple of All-World athletes that would be top-10 picks already if we held the draft tomorrow. It's got a trio of inexperienced tackles who are a tier below physically, but showed high-end coordination in their limited action. It's got two prodigiously powerful tackles who throw around SEC defensive ends. And it's got a couple of incredibly nimble offensive tackles with play strength concerns. By the time next spring rolls around, I would guess we'll see another half-dozen or so tackles end up going amongst the top-32.

Positional rankings: IOL • S • LB • DT • TE • OT • RB • CB • EDGE • WR • QB

Note: ⭐️ represents each player's 247Sports star rating as a high school recruit

Class strength rating: 8/10

Player type: Do-it-all left tackle

Do-it-all left tackle Early grade: Top 10

Trevor Goosby would have been my top tackle if he had come out after last season, but with only a year and a half of starting experience, Goosby opted to return to a loaded Texas roster. Physically, there are no holes to poke in his game. He's got an ideal frame, ideal size, ideal movement skills and ideal ability to generate power. While he started slowly in 2025, by the end of the season, his tape was dominant. If we see that same guy or even a better one in 2026, Goosby will quite comfortably be the best senior offensive tackle prospect this decade.

Player type: Pass-first left tackle

Pass-first left tackle Early grade: Round 1

Jordan Seaton is the kind of "know it when you see it" athlete for the position who has everything you could want to hang with NFL-caliber athletes on the edge. Quick feet, long arms, and urgent hands are his calling cards. I'm not too worried about those translating to a bump up in competition in the SEC after playing last year at Colorado.



I am still worried about the run game, where Seaton isn't much of a people mover and can struggle to sustain blocks. He reminds me a bit of Olu Fashanu because of that. With a good season, he'll likely be drafted higher than Fashanu's 11th-overall selection.

Player type: Gap-scheme tackle

Gap-scheme tackle Early grade: Early Day 2

I couldn't help but be reminded, when watching Lance Heard's tape last year at Tennessee, of a recent first-round tackle by the Volunteers. Herald prodigious power in his hands that's reminiscent of Darnell Wright's senior tape. What separates those two from a lot of strong offensive tackles is how much they relish hitting defenders. You see it especially on the move, where Heard will lay his body on the line as a puller.

Player type: Zone left tackle

Zone left tackle Early grade: Early Day 2

I may be getting out over my skis a little for a player with 150 career snaps who hasn't even been named a starter yet this fall, but that's how confident I feel about Ian Moore's projectable traits. Specifically, his understanding of blocking angles and how to recover. You saw it all over his 31 snaps against the likes of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor for Miami in the playoffs last year. I'm not going to act like he won the matchups, but he held his own for a true sophomore and fought to stay in contact for reps he lost.

I don't love that he's headed to his third SEC school in four years this fall, and I think his technical development has been stunted because of that. The ceiling is so sky-high, though, if he were to ever really put it all together.

Player type: Zone tackle

Zone tackle Early Grade: Early Day 2

Trevor Lauck was another first-year starter in 2025 who was so proficient on tape already that he could have left school early. He made the right decision to return to Iowa, though, as their developmental pipeline is as good as it gets in college football. He's got some of the best hands in this tackle class, not only with their placement, but also with their ability to stay latched. While Iowa's offense doesn't leave its tackles on islands much in pass protection, Lauck showed easy agility to mirror speed when asked to do so. His issues arose more with letting defenders into his chest and getting walked back into the pocket. If his overall play strength improves this year, he has a good shot to go round 1.

Niki Prongos STNFRD • OT • #66 6-7, 310 | Redshirt senior | Zero stars View Profile

Player type: Do-it-all left tackle

Do-it-all left tackle Early grade: Early Day 2

Niki Prongos may be on the older side for a tackle as a fifth-year senior (only two of the 37 first-round offensive tackles this decade have been fifth- or sixth-year prospects), but when you consider that he only started playing football his senior year of high school, it changes that equation a little. While you saw that greenness on tape in his first year as a starter in 2025, you also saw incredible natural talent. I love his body control and how he brings a stable base with him everywhere he goes. Athletes who move as he does at 6-foot-7, 312 pounds tend to figure it out. And it was clear on tape as the season progressed that he was already finding more answers with more reps.

Player type: Tackle-guard convert

Tackle-guard convert Early grade: Early Day 2

There are two main reasons I think Cayden Green is better suited to guard than to play on the exterior, despite having the frame to play either. The first is his modest foot speed, which can get him in trouble against better athletes. The second is his ease in handling power moves. He absorbs contact extremely well and delivers it about as well, too. I was very impressed with how consistently he sinks his hips into contact in the run game to win leverage battles. I found myself appreciating his tape the more I watched, and I'm guessing NFL teams will, too. There's a good chance he's the first guard off the board in April.

Player type: Project athlete

Project athlete Early grade: Day 2

Jacarrius Peak was the most difficult player for me to rank in the tackle class. He is, without a doubt, the most impressive mover in this tackle class. He could legitimately pass for a tight end and should even test like one next spring. On the flip side, he has a tiny frame for an offensive tackle. It's not only that he's light at 6-foot-4, 292 pounds, but also that he's thin in the upper body. On tape, he handles speed-rushers with ease, but power-rushers can walk him back routinely. While he found more answers with his hands re-leveraging last year to mitigate that concern, there's only so much you can do without the heft. If his weight and play strength can improve this season, he could easily be a first-rounder.

Player type: Swing tackle

Swing tackle Early grade: Day 2

Elijah Paige missed six games last year and went out early from a couple of others in an injury-plagued redshirt sophomore campaign. He got his first start in the Holiday Bowl as a true freshman in 2023 and has been the starting left tackle for USC ever since. He's got an obvious NFL tackle frame with easy movement skills to boot. I love his ability to mirror speed while staying in control and on balance. His hands have to improve in pass protection to protect himself from bull rushes, which he struggled to sit down on at 6-foot-7. He has the experience and physical tools; now he just needs to stay healthy for a full season.

Melvin Siani TEXAS • OT • #71 6-6, 317 | Senior | Zero stars View Profile

Player type: Zone tackle

Zone tackle Early grade: Late Day 2

A big reason I'm a fan of this upcoming tackle class is that the 10th-ranked player on the list is still very much a first-round-caliber athlete for the position. Melvin Siani does his best work out in space, where he moves so easily to locate defenders. Having him across from Trevor Goosby will give Arch Manning some very clean pockets.

Where I need to see Siani improve is in his play strength and balance. Often, those problems go hand in hand, as the latter compensates for the former. He gets overaggressive trying to make first contact and ends up on the turf. He'll have two years to fix that problem against SEC competition if he wants to.

Ranking all 191 first-round NFL Draft picks since 2020: Best, worst selections of the decade Mike Renner

Three names to watch

Note: These aren't necessarily the next three players in my rankings, but rather three prospects who caught my eye for one reason or another.

Clinton Azubuike (Vanderbilt)

Clinton Azubuike wasn't a starter last year and, truthfully, may not even be this year, but one look at him on the field shows exactly why he caught my eye. He has one of the most lab-built offensive tackle frames I've ever seen. He's every bit of 6-foot-8, 310 pounds and holds that weight with extremely low body fat. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to London, where he attended the NFL Academy. From there, he enrolled at Northern Arizona in 2024. There he was listed at 265 pounds, so he's already undergone quite the physical transformation. It's definitely going to take him a while before his skill catches up to his physical traits, but if they do, he'll be quite the special prospect.

Carter Smith (Indiana)

Ranking Carter Smith was difficult because I think he'll be a much better guard than tackle, but I didn't do any position switching in my rankings this far out from the draft. He was protected in pass protection by Indiana's RPO-heavy offense, but when he did have to take traditional sets vs. speed, it got ugly. In the national title game against Miami, he looked really out of his depth trying to engage their talented edge rushers in space. That won't be nearly the problem on the interior, where his ability to gain leverage and strong hands should thrive.

Fox Crader (Oregon)

Fox Crader is yet another backup who'll be stepping into a bigger role this season. Watching his 138 snaps from last season, it's difficult to believe that Isaiah World and Alex Harkey managed to start over him all season. Crader is a better athlete than both and should be a massive upgrade in pass-protection, where he already has a refined bag.

Superlatives

Most NFL-ready: Trevor Goosby (Texas)

Trevor Goosby (Texas) Best in pass pro: Jordan Seaton (LSU)

Jordan Seaton (LSU) Best run-blocker: Trevor Goosby (Texas)

Trevor Goosby (Texas) Strongest: Lance Heard (Kentucky)

Lance Heard (Kentucky) Most athletic: Jacarrius Peak (South Carolina)

Jacarrius Peak (South Carolina) Top Non-Power-5: Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State)

Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State) If only they were bigger: Braden Zimmer (Montana State)

Braden Zimmer (Montana State) Most experienced: Carter Smith (Indiana) (2,719 snaps)