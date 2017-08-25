247Sports College Football Podcast: Alabama-Florida State preview
Digging into Alabama-FSU with 247Sports' boots on the ground
In this episode: Games have arrived! Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons dive into some expectations for the first games of the season (5:30) before going in-depth on previewing the greatest opener of all time: Alabama and Florida State in Atlanta. First, 247Sports' Brendan Sonnone discusses the Seminoles' offensive line (12:00), potential breakout players (19:00) and the expectations for star safety Derwin James (25:00). Then, Travis Reier of BamaOnline discusses one of the most talented Alabama offenses we've seen under Nick Saban (36:00), Jalen Hurts' development under a new offensive coordinator (44:00) and some bold predictions for the game (53:00).
