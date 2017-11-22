247Sports College Football Podcast: Believing in Miami and Wisconsin, Mora out at UCLA

In this episode: The Week 12 recap leads off with Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson recapping what we learned from two of the top playoff contenders, Miami and Wisconsin, over the weekend (2:30). Then it's on to Georgia, wondering if we'll see any changes in the Bulldogs' attack in the SEC Championship Game and picking the best matchup for them to win in Atlanta (18:15). Oklahoma and Baker Mayfield lead the Heisman Trophy conversation (28:00), Barton and Chip join in on the Josh Rosen-Sam Darnold debate (41:00) and use Jim Mora's ouster at UCLA as the launching point for the latest on the coaching carousel (44:00).

