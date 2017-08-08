247Sports College Football Podcast: Best QB rooms in the country, position rankings

tyquan-lewis.jpg
Tyquan Lewis leads a loaded Ohio State defensive line. USATSI

In this episode: Greg Schiano made headlines saying Ohio State's defensive line is the most talented he's ever coached, including his time in the NFL. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons are diving into position group comparisons this week, evaluating the top QB rooms across the country (12:00) and ranking our top five position groups in all of college football (43:00). Also, players that are generating buzz in camp (02:00) and the CFB teams we'd want to get Hard Knocks-style access to in fall camp (53:45).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories