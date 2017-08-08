247Sports College Football Podcast: Best QB rooms in the country, position rankings

Tyquan Lewis leads a loaded Ohio State defensive line. USATSI

In this episode: Greg Schiano made headlines saying Ohio State's defensive line is the most talented he's ever coached, including his time in the NFL. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons are diving into position group comparisons this week, evaluating the top QB rooms across the country (12:00) and ranking our top five position groups in all of college football (43:00). Also, players that are generating buzz in camp (02:00) and the CFB teams we'd want to get Hard Knocks-style access to in fall camp (53:45).

