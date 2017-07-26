247Sports College Football Podcast: Big Ten East the best division in CFB?
Chip and Barton pick win totals for Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and more
In this episode: Is the Big Ten the best conference in college football? With Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan leading the way, Barton Simmons argues the East is the best division in the country. Barton and Chip Patterson debate conference supremacy questions (5:00), talk the best coaches in the country (10:00) and then pick the win totals for Ohio State (13:00), Penn State (19:15), Michigan (26:00), Indiana (34:30), Michigan State (39:30), Maryland (47:00) and Rutgers (51:20).
