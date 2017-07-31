247Sports College Football Podcast: Burning questions and talking Tennessee

Breaking down quarterback battles, expectations and more ahead of the 2017 season

What are the realistic expectations for Tennessee in 2017?  USATSI

In this episode: Monday's episode is all about the unknowns, taking a look at some of our biggest questions for fall camp and a focus on Tennessee, a team that lost a handful of its stars from the last two seasons to graduation and the NFL. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons open the show with questions for Clemson (2:00), LSU (10:00), Michigan (16:30), Wisconsin (22:50) before GoVols247 insider Wes Rucker joins the show to chat Tennessee in 2017. Wes weighs in on the quarterback battle (33:30), the team's program depth (37:00), where Butch Jones stands (45:00), and more expectations for 2017.

