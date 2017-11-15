247Sports College Football Podcast: Butch Jones, Georgia, Notre Dame and more

Nov 11, 2017; Columbia, MO, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones talks with a player on the bench during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. Denny Medley / USA TODAY Sports

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson sift through the wreckage of Week 11, starting with Auburn's dominance against Georgia (2:30) and the hype for the Iron Bowl against Alabama (10:00). Then it's on to Tennessee's decision to fire Butch Jones (18:00) and the future of the Vols before turning back to the action on the field with a new read on Miami (28:00) and Ohio State (38:45). Plus, believing in Wisconsin as a national title threat (43:00) and Oklahoma's ability to finish strong and make the playoff (52:00).

