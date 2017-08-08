247Sports College Football Podcast: CBS Sports 130 debate, Top247 Player Rankings
In this episode: 247Sports has released its definitive college football player ranking, the Top247, for 2017. Chip Patterson and Barton Simmons react to the list (3:00) with debates on supremacy among quarterbacks (9:00) and what the list reveals about some teams flying below the radar (17:00). Barton and Chip also compare notes from their preseason top-50 team rankings in advance of the CBS Sports 130 release (30:00). Plus, talking Ole Miss hindsight in the award-winning Question of the Day segment (52:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
